Sinead O'Connor found safe after being reported missing

Sinead O'Connor has been found safe after being reported missing. The Wilmette Department of Police confirmed the news to People magazine.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer was reported missing after failing to return from a bike ride on Sunday. A brief press release from the Wilmette Police stated that Sinead had "left the Wilmette area" at six o'clock in the morning. The suburb is roughly 14 miles north of downtown Chicago. Police were apparently "seeking to check the well-being."

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old was classified as a "missing suicidal" and had last been seen wearing a black parka, black leather pants and a sweatshirt with "Ireland" on the back.

Prior to her disappearance, Sinead penned a message to her 28-year-old son Jake Reynolds on her Facebook account regarding a custody battle over her 12-year-old son Shane. She wrote, "Jake, kindly go to the court on Tuesday and take custody your brother from Tusla. My lawyer will be making the illegal way yourself and Donal got him into Tusla (lying to the cops etc) known to the judge. expect to be in trouble. In fact you'd best bring a lawyer of your own. And do not abandon your brother or any other of my babies again. What you have done to your brother and your mother is LITERALLY criminal."

A few days before on May 13, the mother-of-four posted a note for her son Shane telling him to fight for his rights. "Your mother is being bullied so badly by Tusla she can't manage your release," she wrote. "If no one wants you to come to me then insist on going to Jake. You deserve better than the way you're currently being looked after."

The musician is a mother-of-four. She welcomed son Jake Reynolds and married his father, musician John Reynolds. After they broke up, she began a relationship with political journalist John Waters, who is the father of her second child Roisin. Sinead's second marriage in 2002 was to journalist Nick Sommerlad. Sinead welcomed her third child, Shane, with fellow singer, Donal Lunny and her fourth child Yeshua is the result of a romance with American businessman Frank Bonadio. In 2011, she married drug counselor Barry Herridge. The pair split 16 days later, but reunited.

Sinead was found safe last year after posting a series of disturbing messages on Facebook stating that she had taken an overdose. Her friend, singer Mary Coughlan, confirmed that she was in a stable condition and being cared for in hospital.

Her post at the time read, "There is only so much a woman can be expected to bear. The last two nights have finished me off. I have taken an overdose. There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I'm at a hotel, somewhere in Ireland, under another name."

Sinead rose to fame in 1990 when her hit single Nothing Compares 2 U – a new arrangement of Prince's song – achieved worldwide success. She has completed 10 solo albums throughout her musical career.