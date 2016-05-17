The story behind the selfie Gwen Stefani took for Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani sent fans into a frenzy last week after posting a beautiful, makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram. As it turns out, the No Doubt singer’s beau, Blake Shelton, was the root behind the au naturale snap.

"I was laying there, I just got in bed and I was like, 'Maybe I'll send a picture to Blake,’" the 46-year-old told People magazine on Saturday at the 102.7 KIIS FM's 2016 Wango Tango.

She added, "You just start fooling around with it. I actually had a new camera on my phone and I just took that picture.”

However, like most people, it took Gwen a few attempts before she got the perfect selfie to post. She admitted, "I probably took about 10. That one looked cute and I was like, 'I'll just post it.’"

In photo, which she shared with her four million Instagram followers, Gwen ditched her signature red lip and posed with her blonde tresses let loose, while wearing a grey T-shirt in bed. The Misery singer posted the photo sans caption letting her natural beauty do all the talking.

Surely Blake appreciated his girlfriend's gorgeous snap. The country crooner recently admitted that he wrote his and Gwen's romantic duet Go Ahead and Break My Heart to "impress" her.