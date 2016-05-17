David Bowie's son Duncan Jones reminisces about his final moments with his dad

In his final days, David Bowie was able to create a lasting memory with his son Duncan Jones. The Warcraft director opened up about his father’s passing and the special moment they shared shortly before his death.

Duncan, who is expecting his first child next month with wife Rodene Ronquillo, revealed to E! News' Marc Malkin that the legendary Starman singer played a role in his baby's gender reveal during the holidays.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: WireImage

"When we found out what the gender of our baby was going to be, we were able to get the doctor to write it on a card without us seeing it," he said. "Then I got to spend Christmas with my dad and he actually told us what the gender was going to be."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2016

On the one-month anniversary of his passing, Duncan, 44, posted his father's card, which he drew for the big gender reveal on Twitter. Attached to the photo, the filmmaker wrote, "1 month since dad died today. Made this card for him at Christmas. Due in June. Circle of life. Love you, granddad."

Shame on those of you who just thought I was really fat and didn't say anything. HAHA. ;) pic.twitter.com/OtTF2wPrPk — rodene jones (@rodeneronquillo) February 10, 2016



David, who is also father to 15-year-old Alexandria with Iman, died on January 10 after losing his 18-month battle to liver cancer. Duncan admitted E!, "We found the time to do all of the family stuff that we wanted to do, got a chance to spend some time together, have our talks and say our goodbyes and things like that." The dad-to be is the iconic singer's son from his first marriage to Angie Bowie.