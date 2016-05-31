Celebrity week in photos: Jennifer Lopez gives the Kardashians all she has and more

With spring in full swing and summer around the corner, the celebs were out and about enjoying all of the sunshine and parties. Here is a look at some of the best moments off the red carpet from this week. <br> Photo: Getty Images/Instagram
May 22: Vegas baby! Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Laverne Cox, Jessica Alba and Meghan Trainor flocked to see Jennifer Lopez during her <i>All I Have</i> Las Vegas residency and posed with the singer after the show. <br> Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian
May 22: Birthday girl! Naomi Campbell posed for a picture with Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs inside of her birthday celebration at PHD Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown in NYC. <br> Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
May 22: Blog about it! Jaime King helped her friend and <i>Pretty Little Liars</i> star Tammin Sursok celebrate the launch of her new interactive blog Bottle + Heels in L.A. <br> Photo: Michael Simon
May 21: Keeping up with Kim! Kim Kardashian attended the Vogue 100 Festival: Fashion, Friendship and Fabulous Lashes at the Royal Geographical Society in London. <br> Photo: WireImage
May 21: Music by the ocean! DNCE and Hailee Steinfeld performed their hit single <i>Rock Bottom</i> during the iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 20: Drake treated guests including Rihanna to a surprise performance during his Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey party at the new JEWEL Nightclub in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Aria
May 20: Celebrate your reality! <i>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</i> star Lisa Rinna tried out some delicious treats by Cake by Franck and celebrated Reality TV Month at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. <br> Photo: Michael Simon/StarTraks
May 18: Something is funny! Connie Britton hosted a virtual field trip at the Staten Island Academy to raise awareness about the issue of poverty and inspire students to take action ahead of Red Nose Day. <br> Photo: Steve Fenn on behalf of Red Nose Day
May 19: Funny business! Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling had some fun during the UK premiere of their new film <i>The Nice Guys</i> in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 19: Jane Lynch posed with the Stanley Cup in Universal City, California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 18: Wigging out! Zac Efron and Jimmy Fallon had some fun with one of Zac's old hairstyles during his appearance on the <i>Tonight Show</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 18: So sweet! Hailey Baldwin was on hand to create her own ice cream and open the brand new Magnum Ice Cream store in NYC. <br> Photo: Magnum
May 19: Martin Garrix got some air during the FCancer LA party sponsored by Moose Knuckles at Exchange Nightclub. <br> Photo: Steve Haining
May 18: Push it! Andy Roddick took the RetailMeNot Sam’s Club Shopping for a Cause Challenge for the Andy Roddick Foundation in Austin, Texas. <br> Photo: RetailMeNot
May 18: She's just being Miley! Newest addition to <i>The Voice</i> Miley Cyrus looked chic in her new pink Melissa + Jeremy Scott inflatable mules inside the NBC Upfront event in NYC. <br> Photo: Art Streiber/NBC Universal
May 18: Congrats grad! Billy Crystal received an honorary doctorate degree during the 2016 New York University Commencement in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 18: The perfect neighbors! Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen participated in the SiriusXM's 'Town Hall' with the cast of <i>Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 17: On Broadway! Connie Britton and Sophia Bush posed for a sweet photo with Pascale Armand and Jersey Banks after catching the Broadway show <i>Eclipsed</i> in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 16: Dance party! Nyle DiMarco and Rumer Willis celebrated the <i>Dancing with the Stars</i> semi-finals at Mixology 101 at Buca di Beppo in L.A. <br> Photo: Jesse Grant, Mixology 101 at Buca di Beppo
May 16: Lea Michele caught a ride while attending the Fox Upfront presentation in NYC. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
May 16: Chrissy Teigen took a stroll around NYC with her husband John Legend and their new baby girl Luna. <br> Photo: GC Images
May 15: Sweet companions! Dylan Lauren and Hailey Clauson posed with some furry friends during the dog rescue event held at the Union Square location of Dylan's Candy Bar in NYC, where guest could rescue pups from the Animal Lighthouse Rescue (ALR) and Monmouth County SPCA. <br> Photo: Rula Kanawati
