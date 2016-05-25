'Dancing with the Stars' champion Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are going to be parents

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are going to be dancing their way through parenthood! According to several outlets, the Dancing with the Stars professionals are expecting their first child together. Maksim, 39, and Peta, 29, have not yet confirmed the news, but the parents-to-be are “happy," a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

Maksim and Peta are expecting their first child Photo: Getty Images

“Funny thing is, they’ve been trying to get pregnant even before they were engaged,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. The source also shared that the mommy-to-be has been "tired and emotional."

During an interview with People magazine in December, Peta and Maksim opened up about their family plans. “I would like to start [having kids] pretty soon,” she said. “A little boy, and then a little girl.”

While the idea of having one of each sounds great to the pair, Maksim shared he would like the order switched around simply because "an older girl would be more responsible."

He continued: “I’m not just looking forward to the next 20 years. I’m looking forward to the 20 years after that, when the kids are out of the house and it’s just the two of us again. I can't wait."

The pair became engaged in December after Maksim got down on one knee and proposed to Peta during a performance of Sway in Miami. “She said ‘yes,’ he appropriately captioned the photo.

She said 'yes'  @petamurgatroyd A photo posted by @maksimc on Dec 5, 2015 at 8:02pm PST

Peta has a lot to celebrate. The mommy-to-be, who has not only remained tight lipped about her pregnancy, but also her wedding plans, took home the mirrorball trophy with her supermodel partner Nyle DiMarco on Tuesday's season 22 finale. Peta helped Nyle make history as the first deaf contestant to win the reality competition series.

Peta took home her second win on Dancing with the Stars Photo: Instagram/@nyledimarco

“He is absolutely fearless, and I will take that with me for the rest of my life,” the two-time dancing champion said about her partner on Good Morning America. “He has taught me so many lessons and made me a better teacher.”