Amber Heard goes to Tiffany & Co one day after filing for divorce from Johnny Depp

It looks like Amber Heard is turning to retail therapy after filing for divorce from Johnny Depp. The 30-year-old was spotted shopping at Tiffany & Co. in Los Angeles on Tuesday one day after choosing to end her 15-month marriage to the Alice Through the Looking Glass star.

Amber was seen leaving famed jewelers Tiffany on Tuesday Photo: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The actress emerged from the luxury jewelry store wearing a white dress and shades along with her little blue shopping bag. Amber filed her divorce paperwork on Monday citing irreconcilable differences and listed the date of the pair’s separation as Sunday.

It has since been reported that the model, 30, will seek spousal support from actor, though Johnny, 52, is said to have asked the judge to reject the request. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has reportedly hired top US lawyer Laura Wasser, who is known as one of the most powerful celebrity divorce attorneys in Hollywood.

The couple were married for 15 months Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

News of the couple’s split came days after the death of Johnny's mother, Betty Sue Palmer, who passed away on Friday, May 20, following a long illness. Amber and Johnny haven't been publicly photographed together since April when they released a video apologizing for illegally smuggling their dogs into Australia.

This is Johnny’s second divorce. He was previously married to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison. The actor was also in a 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis, whom he shares daughter Lily-Rose Depp and son Jack Depp with. Back in November, The Danish Girl actress opened up to Marie Claire about being a stepmom, saying, "It’s an honor and the greatest, most surprising gift I have ever received in my life…I feel new flavors that I didn’t know existed. New colors that I didn’t know existed have been added to my life. I’m so happy.”

Amber and Johnny tied the knot last February after meeting on the set of their 2011 drama, The Rum Diary.