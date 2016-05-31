Inside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 18th anniversary celebration

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are still going strong! The veteran supermodel and the businessman celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with a romantic road trip over the weekend, and the supermodel took to her Instagram to show her man some love as she celebrated another year as Mrs. Gerber.

Cindy and Rande celebrated their anniversary with a road trip Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford





"Anniversary #roadtrip with @randegerber ! 18 years Babe and I love you more than ever. Thanks for a great ride and much more to come," Cindy captioned the picture that shows her and Rande, 53, snuggled as they stand next to a vintage car.

Rande also treated his leading lady with a bouquet of her favorite roses.

And then these — my favorite roses! Thanks @randegerber! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 29, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

Cindy and Rande, who have two children, Presley, 16 and Kaia, 14, were married on May 29, 1998. During an interview with Oprah's Master Class, Cindy said that the key to her lasting relationship is friendship.

"We started off as friends, and I know that Rande and I, we will always be friends, no matter what," Cindy, said during the interview, which took place around the 14-year mark of her marriage. "Being rooted and based in friendship, it keeps the relationship elevated. There's always a certain level of respect. We respect each other's opinion about parenting and our personal life, but also for work stuff... We really listen to each other. I would want that friendship in my life no matter what."

Cindy and Rande were married in 1998 Photo: Getty Images

In February, Cindy and Rande enjoyed a romantic birthday trip to St. Barts to celebrate her milestone birthday. "Having @randegerber by my side is the best way to celebrate #50," Cindy captioned a sweet picture of the couple relaxing on a boat.