Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris break up after 15 months

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris's love story is officially over. A source confirms to HELLO! that news of the pop star, 26, and Scottish DJ, 32, splitting after 15 months together (via People) are accurate. According to the insider, there was "no drama," adding "Things just don't work out sometimes."

Taylor and Calvin celebrated their one-year anniversary in March. At the time, Calvin gifted his girlfriend a gold, heart-shaped locket. Shortly after, the pair jetted off on a tropical, romantic getaway together, where they shared multiple snaps from their PDA-filled trip.

In her May interview for Vogue, the Bad Blood singer called her relationship with the music producer "magical." Discussing their relationship and not rushing to the altar Taylor said, “I’m just taking things as they come." The Grammy winner continued, “I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key . . . this is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”

During the 2016 iHeartRadio Awards back in April, Taylor gave Calvin a special shoutout. Calling the DJ by his real name Adam Wiles, she said, "For the first time I had the most amazing person to come home to when the crowds were all gone and the spotlight went out so I'd like to thank my boyfriend Adam for that."

Calvin spoke out on Monday for the first time since being rushed to hospital after a car accident in May. The DJ tweeted his fans writing, "Thank you so much for your messages and sorry to any disappointment I caused with the show cancellations." He added, "I'm feeling lucky and very grateful rn."