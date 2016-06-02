Proof that Brooklyn Beckham is the best big brother around

Brooklyn Beckham is one of the coolest teens on the scene these days, and while Victoria and David Beckham's oldest child is a budding photographer and teen heartthrob, he's a brother first and foremost at home. <br> Whether horsing around with his brothers Romeo and Cruz or sharing special moments with his sister Harper, Brooklyn has proven time and time again that he is the best big brother around. Click through for our reasons why...
<b>He looks out for his siblings</b> <br> "#Bigbrother is watching over you," Brooklyn captioned a snap with his younger brothers and sister (Romeo, Cruz and Harper) out in Napa. The oldest child of the Beckham brood added, "I love being all together with my #brothers and# sister." </br><br> Photo: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram.com/voguechina
<b>He gives piggyback rides</b> <br> Big brothers are there to lift you up when you're down. In Brooklyn's case, he literally picked up his little sister Harper after she requested a ride, while checking out street art graffiti in Hollywood. </br><br> Photo: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram.com/voguechina
<b>He doesn't mind taking a beating</b> <br> Brooklyn let his younger brother Cruz rough house with him during a Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors game back in 2008. </br><br> Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
<b>He looks out for his little sis</b> <br> *Cue the awws* Brooklyn strolled hand-in-hand with his little sister Harper on a beach. The loving brother captioned the photo, "Special time with my lil sis. Love you." </br><br> Photo: Instagram.com/brooklynbeckham
<b>He compliments his brothers</b> <br> Brooklyn jumped in a pool to photograph his brother Cruz, whom he called "an #amazing #swimmer." The proud sibling added, "[Cruz is] a natural water baby." </br><br> Photo: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram.com/voguechina
<b>He is the best playdate</b> <br> Run Harper, run! The aspiring photographer isn't too old to hang with his youngest sibling as they ran through a Napa Valley vineyard. </br><br> Photo: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram.com/voguechina
<b>He spends time with his family</b> <br> Brooklyn enjoyed a California outing with his mother Victoria Beckham and brother Cruz. Sharing a happy photo from their day out, he wrote, "Sitting with my mum in #Malibu - She really made #Cruz #laugh. They are both the jokers of the #family." </br><br> Photo: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram.com/voguechina
<b>He hits the town with his brother</b> <br> It was boys' night out for Brooklyn and Romeo. The cool siblings attended the European premiere of <i>Star Wars: The Force Awakens</i> in London together. <br> Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
<b>He enjoys quality pool time</b> <br> David Beckham's oldest son was ready to jump in the water and have some fun, after taking a sweet photo of his siblings, Cruz, Harper and Romeo. Attached to the loving picture, he wrote "Here are my #siblings messing around in the #pool. Careful #Harper - leave some water in there - I want to get in!" </br><br> Photo: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram.com/voguechina
<b>He's down for an adventure</b> <br> The skateboarder jumped off his skateboard for a day and instead embarked on a "fun" hike with his sister, Harper. The two adorably stared out pensively taking in the scenic views together. </br><br> Photo: Instagram.com/brooklynbeckham
<b>He shares the spotlight</b> <br> Romeo and Brooklyn starred in a fun-filled Vogue China film showing the duo engaging in an arm wrestling match and tug-of-war. It's clear there's no sibling rivalry here! </br><br> Photo: Instagram.com/brooklynbeckham/voguechina
<b>He isn't a control freak</b> <br> Just because he's the oldest sibling doesn't mean he calls all the shots. Brooklyn let his young brother Cruz give "advice" to Harper, while flying to California. </br><br> Photo: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram.com/voguechina
<b>He brings his brothers as award show dates</b> <br> Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz proved that siblings make the best escorts. The Beckham brothers attended the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards together showing off their individual red carpet style. </br><br> Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For KCSports2015
<b>He's not afraid to show his love</b> <br> The aspiring photographer posted a tender moment with his brothers Romeo and Cruz on his Instagram account for his over 7 million followers to see. He captioned the photo of the trio holding one another, "Always bros," adding a red heart emoji. </br><br> Photo: Instagram.com/brooklynbeckham
