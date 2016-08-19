Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: A timeline of their romance

From onscreen lovers to 15-months of marriage, we're taking a look back at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's whirlwind romance as their divorce becomes one of the most contentious in Hollywood history. <br> Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Johnny and Amber first met in 2009 on the set of their drama flick, <i>The Rum Diary</i>, playing love interests in the film. At the time, the <i>Pirates of the Caribbean</i> star was in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis, with whom he shares daughter Lily-Rose and son John Christopher. <br> Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
When their film was released two years later, Amber told Collider in 2011, “I got along with [Johnny], splendidly." She added, “He’s charming and wonderful to work with. He’s a dream.” <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
After splitting from his partner Vanessa in 2012, Johnny was joined by Amber as he promoted his 2013 movie, <i>The Lone Ranger</i>. <br> Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage
News of the couple's engagement broke in January of 2014. <br> Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Johnny confirmed his engagement to the actress in March 2014, while promoting his movie <i>Transcendence</i> in Beijing. After being spotted with a diamond ring, a journalist asked, "Can I take that as confirmation of your engagement?" <br> "You can take that any way you like, absolutely," the actor replied. "The fact that I'm wearing a chick's ring on my finger is probably a dead giveaway. Not very subtle." </br><br> Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage
The dad-of-two spoke lovingly of his fiancée in the months that followed. He told the <i>Today</i> show, "[Amber]'s a wonderful girl. She's sharp as a tack, a wonderful, Southern belle and sweet as can be and good for me." <br> Johnny also confessed to <i>Entertainment Tonight</i> that he would love to have children with Amber. "I love kids. I have two, and they're perfect," he said. "Man, I'd make 100. But I've got the easy gig, right?" <br><br> Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
After reports that the couple had hit a rough patch, Johnny and Amber tied the knot in a civil ceremony at their Los Angeles home on February 3, 2015, followed by a larger wedding held on Johnny's private island (Little Hall's Pond Cay) in the Bahamas. <br> Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
During the summer of 2015, Amber was charged with illegally smuggling her and Johnny's two Yorkshire terriers (Pistol and Boo) into Australia. <br> Photo: PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images
In November, the <i>Danish Girl</i> actress opened up about being a stepmom to Johnny's children. “It’s an honor and the greatest, most surprising gift I have ever received in my life," she told Marie Claire. "I feel new flavors that I didn’t know existed. New colors that I didn’t know existed have been added to my life. I’m so happy.” <br> Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
While accepting the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2016, the actor gave his wife a special shoutout — hinting at ups and downs in their marriage. “I also have to thank my wife, Amber, for putting up with me. For living with all these characters, which can't be easy,” he said. “It's hard for me, it's gotta be hard for her." <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for PSIFF
During the 2016 Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February, the actor opened up about he and Amber fell in love. "She was in my head, so I tracked her down. We tracked each other down," Johnny revealed to the audience. "We tracked each other down. Actually, incidentally, it was amazing. It was at the first day of press on <i>The Rum Diary</i>. Then we married that very day!" <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium
In April of 2016, Johnny and Amber appeared in a video issuing an apology to the Queensland court after the actress pleaded guilty to illegally bringing the couple's dogs into Australia the year prior. <br> Photo: YouTube
On May 23, 2016, the marriage took an unexpected and dramatic turn when Amber filed for divorce from Johnny citing irreconcilable differences after 15 months of marriage. <br> The news came just a couple of days after the actor's mother died. The <i>Alice</i> star broke his silence on the divorce with a statement from his rep. "Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life," his rep said in a statement. "Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly." </br><br> Photo: John Shearer/WireImage
Since filing, Amber has been granted a restraining order against Johnny alleging she was subjected to domestic abuse during their time together, including an event in December 2015 that made her "truly fear that my life was in danger". <br> <br> Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Johnny, whose family has publicly come to his defense, has responded to Amber's claims. The actor's lawyer, Laura Wasser, said, "Amber is attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse." <br> The attorney stated that Amber's application for a temporary restraining order, along with her financial requests, appeared to be "in response to the negative media attention she received earlier this week after filing for divorce." <br> <br> The actress' laywer responded: "Amber is simply a victim of domestic violence, and none of her actions are motivated by money." <br> <br> Meanwhile, as the very public divorce battle unfolds, Johnny has remained overseas touring with his band the Hollywood Vampires, with plans to continue with shows in the U.S. in July. <br> <br> Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
On August 16, 2016, the couple finally reached a divorce settlement, one day before they were expected in court. <br><br>According to <i>TMZ</i> the actress received $7million in the agreement, half of which will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the other half to the American Civil Liberties Union. <br>In a statement Amber said she hoped to "help those less able to defend themselves". <br>Photo: Getty Images
