Prince's ex-wife, David Beckham and more stars react to Muhammad Ali's death

Celebrities have taken to their social media pages to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali , after he passed away on Friday. One of the first to publically react to the news was the ex-wife of the late musician Prince.

Upon hearing about Muhammad's death, Mayte Garcia posted a picture of the athlete and her former husband on her Instagram page. The dancer captioned the photograph, “RIP Muhammad Ali, I know he’s waiting for you at heavens gate with open arms! He loved you so!!! Prayers for his family ! #ripmuhammadali.”

Over a month ago the former heavyweight champion of the world took to his Twitter to express his sadness after hearing the news of Prince’s passing. “We’ve lost a true original. @prince was someone who cared for others & used his genius to help many,” he wrote.

MUHAMMAD ALI'S MOST ICONIC QUOTES


Boxing icon Muhammad Ali passed away on Friday Photo: Getty Images

Sports stars, actors and TV personalities have also shared touching tributes for the 74-year-old. David Beckham posted a picture of Muhammad and shared one of the sports star’s famous quotes alongside it.

“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power that have to change it. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.”

Fellow boxer and opponent of Muhammad’s, George Foreman, also shared his shock and sadness on Twitter. “World lost a gift this time,” adding “Ali, Frazier & Foreman we were 1 guy a part of me slipped away “the greatest piece” Muhammad Ali.

Gabrielle Union

Rest in Peace and Eternal Glory #muhammadali Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee #greatestofalltime

Una foto publicada por Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) el


Rihanna

 RIP Ali

Una foto publicada por badgalriri (@badgalriri) el

