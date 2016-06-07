Greek heiress Athina Onassis separates from Olympian husband Álvaro de Miranda Neto

A Greek tragedy. French-Greek heiress Athina Onassis de Miranda has separated from her husband Álvaro "Doda" de Miranda Neto. A spokeswoman for the Brazilian Olympian confirmed the news to People magazine.

"Anyone who has been through a separation knows how painful it is," his rep said. The spokeswoman added, "Doda Miranda and Athina Onassis were married for eleven years and on this journey they shared a life, a love for horses, for sports and for family."

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The 31-year-old and Álvaro, 43, first met at a riding school in Belgium and tied the knot back in 2005 in a lavish ceremony held in São Paulo. For her nuptials, Athina donned a Valentino gown. The couple share no children together, though Álvaro has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Photo: Getty Images

Amid reports of infidelity, the gold medalist's rep told People that the former couple "maintain a cordial relationship and would like to be able to go through this painful moment with the maximum privacy and respect and not be the victims of any more defamation and dishonest news."

Athina is the granddaughter of Greek shipping magnet Aristotle Onassis — who was Jacqueline Kennedy’s second husband. Like her ex, the heiress is also an accomplished equestrian.