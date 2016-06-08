​Karlie Kloss declares love for boyfriend Joshua Kushner with sweet anniversary post

Karlie Kloss is a woman in love. The supermodel penned a sweet tribute to her long-term boyfriend Joshua Kushner on Wednesday, June 8, commemorating the anniversary of when they first met.

Sharing an adorable snap on Instagram of herself leaning in for a kiss with her businessman beau, she wrote, “four years ago today I met my best friend.” Karlie added, “I love you more everyday.”

Photo: Instagram.com/karliekloss

The 23-year-old and Joshua, 30, went public with their romance back in 2012. Earlier this year the couple stepped out together for a rare appearance at the TIME 100 Gala, where the model was being feted as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People.

Karlie stunned at the star-studded event in April wearing a purple floor-length gown by Victoria Beckham and with Joshua on her arm.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time

Less than a month later, the Harvard alum accompanied his girlfriend to the 2016 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

Apart from being a successful venture capitalist, Karlie's boyfriend is related to the Trump family. Joshua's older brother Jared Kushner, 35, is married to Ivanka Trump. Donald Trump’s daughter and her husband share three children together — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore Kushner.