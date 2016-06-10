From Naomi Campbell to Zayn Malik: See the star turnout at amfAR's New York Inspiration Gala By Alexandra Hurtado

It was a night of fashion and charity at amfAR’s seventh New York Inspiration Gala on Thursday, June 9. Celebrities and royals stepped out for the star-studded event, where supermodel Naomi Campbell and Louis Vuitton’s men's artistic director Kim Jones were honored by the organization that is dedicated to the support of AIDS and HIV research.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was sheer perfection at the gala Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

The 46-year-old model showed off her fashion credentials on the carpet stunning in a black and navy dress with a sheer striped skirt displaying her toned limbs. Naomi turned the heads of gala guests, including actress Gabrielle Union. The Being Mary Jane star, who was accompanied to the charity event by her basketball player husband Dwyane Wade, joked that she could have easily left after watching the supermodel arrive.

“She's gorgeous. I loved watching Naomi Campbell get out of the car. I could’ve just gone back home because that was a vision,” Gabrielle said. “There is only one Naomi. Just watching her walk down the street is like America’s catwalk like I live for her — She’s exquisite looking.”

Star couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While the Miami Heat player and his wife looked sharp for their night out on the town, Gabrielle confessed to HELLO! that when it comes to date night, they prefer “watching Nashville.” Dwyane added, “Or HGTV or Nashville or one of our shows. I think the shows now have made it so much easier to have date nights. It’s like you get excited to grab your popcorn and go on a bed or go in your TV room and watch one of the shows that’s on that you missed last week so maybe you catch up on two, so it’s great.”

The 43-year-old actress explained, “I think so much of our life is being out of our home, so when we have like time to be home together that’s like a great date.”

The Wades were in good company at the gala held at the Skylight at Moynihan Station in New York. Princess Olympia of Greece attended the non-profit organization’s gala, where she opened up to HELLO! about her first year of college and close bond with her family.

Royal style star Princess Olympia of Greece Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With her first year of university under her belt, the young royal is already excited about the summer and her upcoming birthday July 25 in Mykonos. While she “no idea" what she is doing for her 20th birthday as of yet, she told HELLO!, “Hopefully my parents will surprise me with something really fun!”

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal’s daughter wasn’t the only familiar royal guest in attendance. Fresh off attending the Formula One gala with her father Prince Albert of Monaco last month, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi attended the June 9 fete wearing a plunging black gown that featured a thigh high slit.

Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi Photo: D Dipasupil/WireImage

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik also hit up the carpet sans his reported off and on again girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Kelly Osbourne was joined by a furry friend for the glamorous event – her dog Polly. In a funny moment in the evening, the adorable pup ran loose on the carpet before being scooped back up.

Other notable attendees for at the amfAR gala, which was celebrating men’s style, included performer Jason Derulo, actress Victoria Justice, designer Zac Posen, Whoopi Goldberg and Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver.