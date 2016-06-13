Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon just made her the proudest mom

They grow up so fast! Reese Witherspoon had a proud mommy moment on Saturday when her son Deacon graduated from elementary school. The 40-year-old Draper James founder shared a picture with her star 12-year-old on her Instagram, with a sweet caption in his honor.

Reese celebrated her son Deacon's elementary school graduation Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

"Off to Jr. High! Yay, Deacon! #ProudMom," she shared with her followers. Reese is also a mom to 16-year-old Ava, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and three-year-old Tennessee, who is her son with husband Jim Toth.

Reese on being a role model to Ava

Deacon isn't the only one of Reese's children growing up. On Sunday, her daughter Ava showed off her latest piercing. The ultra stylish teen posted a photo on her Instagram sporting her new nose ring accompanied by a smiley face emoji.

Reese said it hasn't always been easy raising three children with a career Photo: Getty Images

Although the Hot Pursuit star is celebrating her children's latest milestones, she shared that balancing a career with three kids can get a little tricky. During an interview last August with Southern Living magazine, Reese said, "No one’s really doing it perfectly. I think you love your kids with your whole heart, and you do the best you possibly can."

+=☺️ A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 11, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Reese on the importance of family

She continued: "There are some sacrifices you make, and it hurts your heart sometimes, but my kids tell me they’re proud of what I’ve accomplished, and that just means everything. I grew up with a working mom, and I have so much respect for the things she did as a nurse and a teacher. I would never begrudge her that."