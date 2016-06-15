Beyoncé dedicates 'Halo' to Orlando victims during concert and more star tributes

Since the tragic killing of 49 innocent individuals at an Orlando, Florida nightclub — Pulse — on Sunday, June 12, a number of celebrities have been been paying tribute to the victims of the attack on social media and with perfromances.

One recent tribute came on Tuesday from Beyoncé. During her Formation World tour stop at Detroit’s Ford Field, the Grammy winner dedicated her performance of Halo to the families of the Orlando shooting victims.

WATCH: Emotional tribute as @Beyonce sings, dedicates her song "Halo" to Orlando victims at her concert last night. https://t.co/sjH0NhtQ4b — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 15, 2016

“This next song is about love,” the 34-year-old told concert goers, before closing out the show with the ballad. “And I’d like to dedicate it to all the family members of those who lost their lives in Florida.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also expressed her sadness over Sunday's mass shooting. One of the victims Luis Vielma worked at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Upon learning the news, the British novelist tweeted, "Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando."

Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlandopic.twitter.com/Nz2ZCWxNsS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016



A friend of Luis', Victoria Bidorini, responded to the author telling her that she would have been proud of her late pal who was a Gryffindor. She also informed J.K. of another friend of hers named Tony who is in ICU following the attack. The Harry Potter creator tweeted back writing, "I'm praying Tony pulls through. My thoughts are with all of you #LoveIsLove."

The June 12 attack claimed the lives of 49 innocent club goers, while injuring 53 others. Described by police as an act of terrorism, the high death toll has marked this as the worst mass shooting in American history.

Adele dedicated Sunday's show to the victims Photo: Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On Sunday, Adele dedicated her concert in Antwerp, Belgium to the victims of the attack. “I’d like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and Pulse nightclub,” the Hello singer told the audience as her eyes welled up with tears. “The LGBTQA community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young, so I’m really moved by it.” Trying to lighten the somber mood, she joked, "I don’t know why I’m crying already, because most of tonight is pretty miserable because my songs are f--king miserable."

That same night, the 70th annual Tony Awards in New York were dedicated to the victims. Host James Cordenopened the show on a somber note addressing viewers saying, "On behalf of the whole theater community and every person in this room, our hearts go out to all of those affected by this atrocity." He added, "All we can say is you are not on your own right now. Your tragedy is our tragedy. Theater is a place where every race, creed, sexuality, and gender is equal, embraced, and loved. Hate will never win. Together, we have to make sure of that. Tonight’s show stands as a symbol and a celebration of that principle."

During his acceptance speech for Best Original Score, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda got emotional when reading his sonnet dedicated to the victims and their loved ones. "We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger," he said as tears began to form. "We rise and fall and light from dying embers. Remembrances that hope and love last longer. And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love."

James Corden opened the 2016 Tony Awards with a remembrance Photo: YouTube

Meanwhile, country artist Dolly Parton opened up about the incident in Toronto urging everyone to love each other more. "We should love one another a little more, don't you think?" she told reporters. "That's horrible. It wouldn't matter what kind of club it was," she added. "I am not God, I am no judge, I just know that God loves us all."

Other stars including Reese Witherspoon and Kelly Rowland have taken to social media to share their horror at the tragic event and send their condolences to the victims and their families. "I'm heartbroken by this tragedy," Reese wrote. "Praying for Orlando and the suffering created by this senseless violence." Kelly echoed the actress' words writing, "Heartbreaking. #PrayForOrlando."

Celebrities including John Legend and Julianne Moore have begun demanding a change to gun laws in the United States. "Horrified by the mass shooting in Orlando," John Legend wrote on Twitter. "When will we do something to prevent these killing sprees?" Similarly, Julianne penned, "How many people have to be killed before we act as a nation to #EndGunViolence? #Orlando @Everytown @MomsDemand."

Sobbing. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 12, 2016

My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss. We must stand together more than ever. — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) June 12, 2016

What gives? My heart is breaking right now for the victims and families of this heartless act. I just don't get it. #PrayForOrlando — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 12, 2016

I am gay and I am not afraid. Love conquers all. #PrayforOrlando — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) June 12, 2016

How how how how can one have so much hate ????? My heart...... is so broken. Praying for the families of the Orlando victims. I am so sorry. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2016

Thoughts and prayers to those suffering in Orlando and throughout our country. #PrideForever#Love — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 12, 2016

I'm heartbroken for the victims, for Orlando, for the LGBT community, for our country. When does it end? — josh groan (@joshgroban) June 12, 2016

I'm truly at a loss for words. To everyone in Orlando affected by this massacre, my thoughts, love, & prayers are with u ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2016

50 dead

53 wounded

lives ended

lives shattered

The full horror of this shooting is only starting to hit us all

I feel unconsolable sadness — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 13, 2016

Unspeakable. So much suffering today. My heart goes out to the families of the victims in Orlando. #Pride — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 12, 2016

My heart is broken this morning. So much hate in this world. So many beautiful innocent lives taken last night in Orlando. #PrayForOrlando — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 12, 2016

I'm gutted over the news in Orlando- the tears will not stop. My thoughts are w my gay brothers and sisters and their families. — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) June 12, 2016

Sickening news. All my love to Orlando. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 12, 2016

NO WORDS GOOD ENOUGH‼️WHEN UR HURT, WOUNDED, MURDERED WE ALL CRY‼️WE ALL MOURN ‼️WE R ALL LESS WITHOUT U MY EXTENDED FAMILY‼️#URNOTALONE — Cher (@cher) June 12, 2016

Hearing about this senseless & horrific tragedy in #Orlando. Heartbroken for my LGBTQ brothers & sisters. Time for change. #GunControlNow — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 12, 2016

Horrified watching the news. Where has the love in our world gone. Honestly I don't know what to say. So sad. So wrong #PrayingForOrlando — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) June 12, 2016

Madness. Hideous and cruel madness. To the survivors, and families of those slain, I'm so sorry. #StopGunViolence — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 12, 2016

My heart goes out to all those affected by this terrible tragedy in Orlando. There are no words. Sending love and prayers. — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) June 12, 2016

We are absolutely devastated... Orlando is our hometown and to know people are hurting breaks our hearts. — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 12, 2016

Seeing the news this morning & my heart truly hurts. My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims families.. pic.twitter.com/phACO5YV4N — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) June 12, 2016