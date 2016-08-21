Bachelor baby boom: Desiree Hartsock Siegfried is having a baby boy

First comes the rose then comes the baby! After finding love on/or after the hit dating show, <i>The Bachelor</i> and <i>The Bachelorette</i>, a number of former contestants have gone on to tie the knot and start families. From Ali Fedotowsky, who is due any day to Chris Lambton and Peyton Wright, see which couples are expecting <i>Bachelor</i> babies.
<b>Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried</b> <br> The dad-to-be popped the question to his wife on season nine of <i>The Bachelorette</i>. The couple was married in a fairy tale wedding back in January 2015. <br></br> Desiree announced in April 2016 that she and her husband of a little over a year are expecting their first child. And on August 19, Desiree shared that their little bundle will be a baby boy. “Our hearts are so full of love for our little man already and we can’t thank you all enough for the extra love you’ve shared during this special time!” </br><br> Photo: Matthew Land via Instagram.com/desireesiegfried
<b>Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton</b> <br> The former contestants, who didn't find love on their respective seasons of <i>The Bachelor</i> and <i>The Bachelorette</i>, found each other at one of the show's functions. </br><br> The couple married in 2012 and announced in June 2016 that Peyton is pregnant with their first child, who is due in November. Peyton posted the joyous news on her Instagram account writing, "Let the new adventure begin!! Baby Lambton will be arriving in November and we couldn't be more excited!!" </br><br> Photo: Instagram.com/peytonwlambton
<b>Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno</b> <br> After looking for love on season 14 of <i>The Bachelor</i> and six of <i>The Bachelorette</i>, Ali found love with TV and radio host Kevin Manno. The pair announced their engagement in September of 2015. </br><br> A few months later, the former Bachelorette confirmed her first pregnancy on her website in a post titled "We're Going to be Parents!!!!" </br><br> In it she confessed, "I finally feel like I discovered where babies come from! Ha! No really, I’m not even kidding. Obviously I understand that sex leads to babies, but I never fully understood the absolute MIRACLE that happens inside of a woman's body. At every ultrasound I am in awe at how much our little one has grown. It blows my mind that I can gently push on my belly and wake him/her up. How is that possible? How did we create this life? It’s all so overwhelming and beautiful." <br> The couple is in the final countdown as their baby girl is due in July. </br><br> Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
<b>Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto</b> <br>Season 5 <i>Bachelorette</i> star Jillian Harris and her long-time partner Justin Pasutto are expecting their first child together. <br><br>The pair announced their joyous news on their respective Instagram pages. “I can't remember a time where my heart has been SO fill,” wrote the reality TV star alongside a picture of the twosome and their dog Nacho. Father-to-be Justin shared a similar picture and wrote, “Word can't express how lucky and blessed we feel to introduce a new life into ours and that our wish has finally come true.” <br><br>Speaking to <b>HELLO!</b> about the second trimester of her pregnancy, the 36-year-old said she was feeling very energetic, "I just started to feel normal and I had tons of energy, and I was like 'I’m going to enjoy these next few months and try to not overwhelm ourselves." <br><br>Photo: Instagram/@jillianharris
<b>Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici</b> <br> The couple found love on season 17 of <i>The Bachelor</i>. Sean and Catherine officially tied the knot in January 2014 and announced they were expecting their child in December of 2015. </b><br> The dad-to-be revealed the pregnancy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself caressing his wife's belly. Attached to the snap he wrote, "It's happening! I'm going to be a dad!" </br><br> Photo: Slaven Vlasic/WireImage
<b>J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert</b> <br> The couple became engaged on season seven of <i>The Bachelorette</i> and wed in 2012. J.P. and Ashley are already parents to son Fordham Rhys, whom they welcomed in 2014. The pair announced in May of 2016 that they are expecting their second child — a girl! </br><br> Ashley revealed the happy news on Instagram, posting a snap of a chalkboard that read: "Ashley + JP + Ford + Baby Girl = [A heart]" along with a pregnancy test and pink booties. The expectant mom captioned the photo, "I can’t hold it in any longer…My heart is bursting with love now that we’re #ClearblueConfirmed! These booties are just the start, can't wait to stock up on cute tutus and sparkles for my #babygirl!" </br><br> Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
<b>Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson</b> <br> The expectant mom, who was engaged twice as a result of the reality show, ended up meeting her husband not on television, but at church. </br><br> The couple wed in 2014 and welcomed their first child together, son Jennings Tyler, in July 2015 (Emily also has a daughter, Ricki, from a previous relationship.) </br><br> The former Bachelorette revealed in March of 2016 that she was expecting her third child on <i>Good Morning America</i>. "I am pregnant again," she said. "We didn't think it would happen so quickly, but we're so grateful and just feel so blessed and excited." </br><br> Photo: Instagram.com/emilygmaynard
