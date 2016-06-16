Tom Hiddleston's dating history: Who has been linked to the 'Night Manager' star?

<b>Tom Hiddleston</b> was recently spotted kissing <b>Taylor Swift</b> on a beach in Rhode Island after Taylor split from her boyfriend of 15-months, <b>Calvin Harris.</b> <br> Fans have been in a frenzy over their blossoming relationship, but who has Tom dated in the past? Click through the gallery to find out... <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Elizabeth Olsen</b> <br> Although Tom was seen out with Elizabeth Olsen on several occasions, the <i>Avengers: Age of Ultron</i> star played down dating talk, telling <i>Entertainment Tonight</i>: "Honestly, those kind of rumors, to me, that's like a bunch of strangers saying a bunch of stuff that they don't know about... Tom and I, we work really well together. I would love to work with him again." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jessica Chastain</b> <br> Tom was initially linked to the <i>Zero Dark Thirty</i> actress in 2013, and the following year the pair starred in the film <i>Crimson Peak </i> together. But Jessica has also said she doesn't like dating people in the industry. She told InStyle: "I have a rule: no actors. I have dated an actor before, at Juilliard, but since then, I've only been on a couple of dates with one and I was so freaked out someone was going to take a picture of us, because they were famous." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kat Dennings</b> <br> The <I>2 Broke Girls</I> actress was photographed holding hands with Tom after co-starring in <i>Thor</i> together in 2010. E! reported that by 2011, when the film hit the big screen, the relationship had come to an end. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Susannah Fielding</b> <br> The couple met on set of <i>Wallander</i> in 2008 and dated until 2011, when Tom's work commitments allegedly got in the way of his personal life. He told the <i>Daily Mail</i> how being an actor had affected his relationships, giving the example of missing a friend's wedding because "acting demands everything". <br> <br> He said: "It was one of those crazy things where I'd said I'd be there – even if Spielberg called. And Spielberg did call and I wasn't there. <br> <br> "We fell out really badly. It's okay now. He read me the riot act and then we went out and got slammed. Acting just demands everything and if you don't give it everything, there will be someone behind you who will." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jane Arthy</b> <br> The <I> Night Manager</i> actor was seen snuggling up to record executive Jane at the Wimbledon tennis championships in 2013. <br> <br> That same year, Tom was tight-lipped as always during an interview with <i>GQ</i> when he talked about speculation regarding his love life. "I understand the curiosity," he said. "One day I hope when there's really something to write home about, then I'll be able to talk." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Lara Pulver</b> <br> Back in 2013, Tom was seen going out to dinner with <i>Sherlock</i> actress Lara Pulver, sparking rumors that the couple might have been dating after they were snapped with their arms around each other. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
