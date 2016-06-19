Celebrity dads: Stars celebrating their first Father's Day in 2016

From special cuddles to major milestones, these dads are experiencing it all for the first time ever. Take a look at the celebrities who are celebrating their first Father's Day in 2016. <br> Photos: Instagram/Facebook/Getty Images
<b>Louis Tomlinson</b><br> A dad and his lad! One Direction fans were sent into a frenzy when it was announced that the pop star was expecting a child with L.A. stylist Briana Jungwirth. And when little Freddie made his arrival on January 21, 2016, the singer couldn't have been more excited. <br> “I’m pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday. He is healthy and pretty amazing. I’m very happy!!” <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@louis91
<b>John Legend</b><br /> A new legend! John Legend has been on daddy duty since the arrival of his little girl Luna Simone Stevens on April 14, 2015. Luna's father has spoken about the excitement that comes with taking on this new role. <br> "I think that's really incredible to see ourselves reflected in our little child that we get to raise and teach and nurture, and I'm excited to do that." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
<b>Nick Carter</b><br /> Nick and his wife Laura welcomed their first child Odin Reign Carter into the world on April 19, 2016. The former <i>Dancing with the Stars</i> contestant dished on his impending fatherhood and having his wife by his side during the next chapter. <br>"I don't want to get all sappy, [but] she's the reason I felt comfortable, and I knew that she would be the perfect mother. She would be able to help me teach our child all the things that he needs to learn." <br><br /> Photo: Instagram/@nickcarter
<b>King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck</b><br /> The Bhutanese monarch and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed their son Prince Jigme Namgyel into the world on February 5, 2015. The Dragon Prince is already following in his royal father's footsteps, having made his first royal tour to Eastern Bhutan with his parents. <br><br> Photo: Facebook/His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
<b>Charles Kelley</b><br /> The country star became a father on February 11, 2016 when he and his wife Cassie welcomed their son Ward Charles Kelley into the world. <br> When asked about being a new dad, Charles quipped "Oh, man, there is nothing like it. It seems like every day, he gets better. My wife Cassie really gets all the credit. She is an amazing mom." <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@charleskelley
<b>Adam Brody</b><br /> The <i>O.C.</i> star and his wife Leighton Meester welcomed their little girl Arlo Day on August 4, 2015. <br> Although the couple have remained tight lipped about the baby, during a Reddit Q&A session, Adam joked about wanting to give his wife 12 children. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Mark Zuckerberg</b><br> The Facebook creator certainly racked up a lot of likes after announcing the birth of his daughter Maxima in November 20,15 with Priscilla Chan. Since the arrival of little Max, Mark has shared many photos of his life as a new father, including diaper changes and trips to the doctor for vaccinations. <br><br> Photo: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg
<b>Prince Carl Philip</b><br> Sweden's handsome royal officially became a father on April 19, 2016 when his wife, Princess Sofia welcomed their son Prince Alexander Erik Hubertus Bertil, Duke of Södermanland into the world. After the arrival of the little Prince, the royal family released a statement stating that Carl and Sofia were looking forward to raising their new bundle of joy. <br><br> Photo:Facebook/Kungahuset
<b>Sam Claflin</b><br> The actor and his wife Laura Haddock secretly welcomed their son into the world in December 2015. While the little guy's name has yet to be revealed, the <i>Me Before You</i> star opened up about the new love that comes with being a father. <br> “I always thought, naïvely, that I knew what it would be like. I always thought that I’d understand. [But when he was] born, it’s like another level of love that you’ve never experienced before — [that] you can’t describe to someone unless [they’re] in it." <br><br /> Photo: Getty Images
