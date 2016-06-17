Suri Cruise is Katie Holmes' little director in new set photo

Like mother, like daughter! It appears Suri Cruise has caught the directing bug from her mom Katie Holmes. The actress posted a snap to Instagram on Thursday of her mini-me sitting alongside her in a director’s chair.

Photo: Instagram.com/katieholmes212

The 10-year-old looked like a natural on set, seated in the head chair that had featured her name “Suri” along with the word “Director” printed beneath it. Katie and her little girl, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, donned matching headphones in the photo as they gazed out at the filming location.

Katie captioned the sweet picture with her daughter, “My sweetie,” adding a heart emoji and the hashtags “set life” and “gratitude.”

Photo: Lester Cohen/KCA2015/WireImage

The All We Had director, who resides in New York City with Suri, is currently in Toronto, Canada filming The Kennedys—After Camelot for REELZ. For the miniseries, Katie will take on the role of the late Jackie Kennedy — she first starred as the former first lady in the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys.

Last year, the 37-year-old opened up to Ocean Drive magazine about being a mom. She said, "It changes you completely in such amazing ways, and I think that you become who you were meant to be. Being a parent is also a source of inspiration to just work really hard. You want to set an example – and, you know, (your kids) are what drives you."