Patrick Dempsey, Kelly Ripa and more head back to school for graduation​

Pomp and celebrities! A slew of stars swapped red carpet fashion for commencement gowns. From Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink to Elle Fanning, see which Hollywood celebs returned to school for their kids' graduation or one of their own.
Kelly Ripa commemorated her oldest son, Michael Consuelos' graduation from high school with a generational family photo featuring her husband Mark and young son Joaquin Consuelos. Attached to the picture, the TV personality wrote, "The Graduate, his father, his brother, his grandfather. Congratulations HE! We are so proud." <br> Photos: Instagram.com/kellyripa/WireImage
Patrick Dempsey, who recently revealed that he and wife Jillian Fink had reconciled after splitting in 2015, attended their daughter Talula's eight grade graduation from St. Matthew's Parish School with the makeup artist and their twin boys Darby and Sullivan. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/jilliandempsey
Sisterly love! Actress Dakota Fanning came out to the Walt Disney Music Hall to support her younger sister Elle Fanning on her high school graduation day. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/dakotafanning
<i>Modern Family</i> star Ariel Winter was surrounded by her own family at her high school graduation. The soon-to-be UCLA student shared a photo with her loved ones writing, "Family ❤ None of this would ever have been possible without them. So grateful! #graduation." <br> She and Elle Fanning graduated from the same school. Photo: Instagram.com/arielwinter
Exes Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunited for their son Patrick's graduation from the University of Southern California. The graduate shared a photo with his proud parents writing, "Wouldn't be anywhere without these two. Thank you for everything and love yah both." <br> Photo: Instagram.com/patrickschwarzenegger
Proud mama! Reese Witherspoon beamed with pride celebrating her son Deacon Phillippe's graduation from elementary school. The actress posted a snap of herself and the graduate looking sharp, which she captioned, "Off to Jr High! Yay, Deacon! #proudmom." <br> Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
Kisses for the grad! Ivanka Trump planted a kiss on younger sister Tiffany who graduated from University of Pennsylvania. <br> Photo: Instagram/@tiffanytrump
President Barack Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle attended their eldest daughter Malia's high school graduation from Washington, D.C.'s private Sidwell Friends School. <br> Following the commencement festivities, the POTUS jokingly told guests at the White House Women's Summit, "Some of you may know that on Friday my older daughter Malia graduated from high school. I sat in the back and wore dark glasses, and only cried once," adding, "But I was thinking about how she is graduating at this extraordinary time for women in America." <br> Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
