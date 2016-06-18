Chelsea Clinton gives birth to a baby boy

Chelsea Clinton has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. This is the second child for the 36-year-old and her husband Marc Mezvinsky.

Announcing the news on her Twitter page the mom-of-two said, “Marc and I are overwhelmed with gratitude and love as we celebrate the birth of our son, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.”

Chelsea and Marc have welcomed a baby boy Photo: Getty Images

Grandparents Bill and Hillary Clinton shared a statement about the joyous baby news. “We are overjoyed to be grandparents again with the arrival of our grandson, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, born on Saturday, June 18, 2016.

“We are all over the moon as Chelsea and Marc welcome Charlotte’s little brother to the world and grateful for our many blessings. Chelsea and Aidan are both doing well and enjoying this very special time together.”

Presidential hopeful Hillary has spoken before about how much she enjoys being a grandmother to little Charlotte. Talking to US Weekly she said, “Having this wonderful little person in your life makes you think about the future in a whole new way.



Chelsea announced her pregnancy on her Twitter page Photo: Twitter/@chelseaclinton

“Being a grandmother is the most amazing experience. And, of course, when you have the most amazing 18-month-old granddaughter, it’s even better. I arrange my campaign schedule around seeing Charlotte, and one of the highlights of the last year was getting the chance to have Chelsea, Marc and Charlotte on the campaign trail with me.”

Chelsea announced her pregnancy last December via her Twitter page. “Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season,” she wrote alongside a picture of her daughter reading the book Big Sisters Are the Best.