Kim Kardashian shares a rare family photo featuring children North and Saint West

Kim Kardashian made Kanye West’s first Father’s Day as a dad-of-two extra special. The reality star paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, posting a rare family photo of themselves with their daughter North and son Saint West at the beach.

“Happy Fathers Day babe!” the 35-year-old captioned the picture. “Thank you for always putting our family first and being the best dad to our babies! I couldn't ask for a better husband and more perfect family. We love you so much!”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





The famous family-of-four in a rare public photo Kim shared on Instagram Photo: Instagram.com/KimKardashian

The Life of Pablo rapper held on to the couple’s young son in the snap, while Kim laid on a surfboard as North, clad in an adorable white bikini, looked on.

NORTH WEST'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS

The family, who celebrated their daughter's third birthday on Saturday with a mermaid themed party, kicked off Father's Day with brunch at Nobu — though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on her Snapchat account that Kanye preferred a home-cooked meal on his big day.

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jun 19, 2016 at 6:30pm PDT

“All my husband wanted for Father’s Day was a home-cooked meal, so in the kitchen, cooking,” Kim said in a snap video, showing off sizzling fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans and cornbread. The mom-of-two also shared a clip of her “favorite part” of the meal — a dish of banana pudding with vanilla wafers.

RELIVE KIM AND KANYE'S LAVISH WEDDING

Apart from celebrating the father of her children, Kim also used Sunday to remember her own dad, Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer back in 2009. Attached to a throwback photo of herself and the late famed lawyer, she wrote, "Happy Father's Day dad! You were the best dad in the world!"

The reality TV star also posted a photo of her late dad, Robert Kardashian, on Father's Day Photo: Instagram.com/KimKardashian

Kim continued, "The last conversation I had with you I told you that I was so lucky to have had the best example of what a dad should be and one day I will have kids and pass on everything you taught me. In so lucky to have had you as my dad. I love you."