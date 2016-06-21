Blake Lively's daughter James has this reaction when seeing dad Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool'

While Blake Lively and her daughter James were unable to spend Father's Day with husband and dad Ryan Reynolds, the actor wasn't too far from his girls' thoughts — or eyes for that matter! During an appearance on the Tonight Show, the actress confessed that she spent the holiday with her little girl being tortured by Ryan's film Deadpool.

“It’s kind of torture these days because I’m on a plane and everywhere I look every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman because everybody wants to watch Deadpool on the plane, everyone!” the 28-year-old told host Jimmy Fallon. "It's a cruel and unusual form of torture.”

James was also familiar with her famous dad’s R-rated work on the flight. The Shallows star revealed, “My daughter goes, ‘Dada!’ and then she starts hugging and kissing the screen and waving at him, and he’s not waving back and she doesn’t understand why he’s not waving back."

Though Blake explained, "She thinks it’s like FaceTime."

The blonde beauty opened up to Marie Claire earlier this month, revealing that her daughter was Ryan's doppelgänger after her birth in 2014 — and it appears now that James has picked up her dad's funny bone. "She's always doing something fun and exciting," Blake admitted Monday on NBC's TODAY. "She's the most fun, funny human being I've ever been around in my life."

The actress and her husband, 39, are currently expecting their second child. While on the morning show, Blake hinted that she and Ryan will continue to expand their family after this. "I'm one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we're officially breeders," she joked. "You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children."

