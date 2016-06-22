Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 'funny, dear' twins' 7th birthday with sweet photo

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's twin girls are growing up fast. The Sex and the City star celebrated their daughters’ seventh birthday on Wednesday with a sweet tribute. The 51-year-old shared a rare photo on Instagram of her birthday girls frolicking in a field.

Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters' turned seven Photo: Instagram/@sjp

Attached to the picture, she penned, “Happy birthday to our lovely, funny, dear, surprising, sparkling and beloved Loretta and Tabitha who today are 7 years old. Let the celebrations begin.” The couplewelcomed their daughters in 2009 via a surrogate.

Sarah and Matthew have been married since 1997 Photo: Getty Images

The Hollywood stars are also parents to 13-year-old son James Wilkie. The mom-of-three opened up last year about her children and their sense of style. “They’re at an age — and have been for many years — where they really have their own identity,” the shoe designer told People. “So Sunday through Thursday, the rule is they can wear whatever they want.”

She added, “And if we go to the theater or to the ballet, I get a say. But it’s really among choices that they approve of."

Sarah is starring in the new HBO series Divorce Photo: Getty Images

After commemorating her daughters’ special day on June 22, Sarah took to Instagram again to debut a trailer for her new HBO show Divorce that will air this fall. The actress captioned the clip, “A long time coming. And a great thrill that my friends @hbo allowed me to share with you the official FIRST look and just a wee appetizer of#DivorceonHBO. Coming to @hbo this fall.”