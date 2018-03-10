Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's most precious family moments

Katherine Heigl and her family swapped snow for sunshine! The actress and her husband Josh Kelley jetted off to Mexico with their children Naleigh, 9, Adalaide, 5, and Joshua, 1, and Katherine's 15-year-old niece Madison, who lives with them. Katherine took to Instagram to share a collection of sweet photos from the group's "first family vacation in two years"! Along with a carousel of pictures which juxtaposed their time back at their snow covered Utah ranch with sunny Mexico (like the two photos seen here), the star added: "man am I grateful to be here! #thoseheavenlydays are sun soaked ocean views enjoyed with friends and family!" Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Fun in the sun with their son! Another getaway pic showed Katherine and Josh swinging their sweet baby Joshua over the waves at the beach. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine showed off her 1-year-old's adorable little wetsuit as the family spent time on a gorgeous Mexican beach. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Strike a pose! The couple's cute daughters Naleigh and Adalaide seemed to enjoy the lovely family vacay. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
"#thoseheavenlydays are plentiful in this extraordinarily beautiful, peaceful serene spot in Mexico," Katherine wrote on Instagram. "I may never leave.." Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
"Mis Amores..." Katherine wrote alongside more photos. The first of which was a nice black-and-white shot of Mom and dad amid palm trees. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine, Josh, their kids and niece all coordinated in navy for Christmas Eve 2017. Naleigh and Adalaide wore pretty navy dresses while Joshua Jr., who recently celebrated his first birthday, wore a sweater and shorts. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
A first birthday calls for a smash cake. Katherine and Josh's son dug into the confection and got it all over himself. The actress wrote along with the photo: "I’d say Joshua Jr had a pretty successful 1st birthday. This picture kinda says it all! #FirstTasteOfCake #BirthdayBliss #thoseheavenlydays" Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
To celebrate her and Josh's son Joshua Jr.'s first birthday, Katherine shared a series of photos on Instagram opening up about his traumatic birth. "My doctor struggled to get him out because he was really wedged in there and not quite ready to leave the womb. When she finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they worked quickly to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lung," she wrote in part. "@joshbkelley was standing with them when he finally took his first breath. That day, as I slowly came out of the morphine haze and clutched my tiny man to me I thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over." Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
The gang's all here! Katherine and Josh shared a special family moment with their children and niece on Memorial Day. Katherine wrote along with the posed photo: "Happy Memorial Day from the Kelley Clan We are so very very grateful to all the men and women who have been lost while defending our great nation. We celebrate the freedoms they have so valiantly protected and honor them with our joy and gratitude this beautiful day! #grateful #thehomeofthefreebecauseofthebrave" Photo: Instagram/katherineheigl
Josh and Katherine's oldest daughter Naleigh bonded with their youngest, son Joshua on a chill day. Josh wrote along with this photo, "The two best friend that anyone could have." Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh snuggled close to his son in this photo that also shared he is working on a song for his youngest. Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
The <i>Unforgettable</i> star and her three kids raised their hands to fight hunger with proceeds for the number of likes or shares the photo received going to Feeding America. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine and Josh's family portrait on Easter wouldn't be complete without their horse Bellaco. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
The littlest of the Kelley clan sure had one big smile as he posed on a quilted blanket in comfy attire. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
"Everything about this impromptu family pic makes me laugh and laugh and laugh!!! We may have a 2017 Family Christmas card winner here people," Katherine captioned this photo. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine had no time to live tweet her new series <i>Doubt</i> and her little man was the reason. "Hey West coast, sorry I wasn't live tweeting with you all! I knew I'd be up at 2am with this fella and needed to get some [sleeping emoji] ! Hope you loved the episode! #Doubt #nightfeedingfiend." Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Clearly there is all love and no sibling rivalry between the Kelley crew. Josh shared this picture of little Joshua being showered with love by his big sisters Naleigh and Adalaide. Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh showed off his style as he fed little Joshua. The country crooner captioned the pic "Real men wear pink polka dot robes!! @katherineheigl caught this moment ! Feel like all we do is feed this ravenous fella." Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh showed off his and Katherine's "happy little dude" smiling away in a morning snap. Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Katherine held on to her sleeping baby and could only find one work to sum him up."This kid...just YUM! #littleman #joshuabishopjr #babybliss." Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Josh celebrated his birthday snuggled up with their newest addition, little Joshua Bishop, and a lot of love from his wife. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
The two Joshuas got caught sleeping on the job in this epic snap taken by Katherine. Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
A mama and her little man! Josh Jr. cozied up to his mama during their at home photoshoot. Photo: Cheyenne Ellis
Katherine and her little ladies got into the New Year's Eve spirit with matching dresses. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine and her girls showed off their Halloween spirit. Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine couldn't help but share the excitement after Naleigh's first knitting lesson. "My gorgeous girl had her first knitting lesson over the weekend and killed it! Proud mamma over here!." Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Josh had the help of daughter Adalaide to encourage his followers to get messy, showing of his little girls fingers full of paint. Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Naleigh got a little help from her dad picking out the best sunglasses. Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
We all scream for ice cream! Josh and the girls took a trip to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. Katherine and Josh's daughters couldn't help but show off their sweet treats. Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Katherine and Josh sent their oldest girl Naleigh off to second grade with this sweet picture captioned "My 1st baby's 1st day of 2nd grade!!!! Lotta numbers there!! Haha- go Naleigh!!!." Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Katherine shared this picture of Josh with his girls, including her niece, by his side for Father's Day. Calling her hubby "the world's best dad." <br> Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine had some fun in the sun with her "cute kiddos" Naleigh and Adalaide in this summer selfie. <br> Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Katherine, Josh, Naleigh and Adalaide snapped this fun family photo for the announcement of Katherine's lifestyle blog, Those Heavenly Days. <br> Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Josh had a sweet day in the kitchen with Naleigh and Adalaide. Captioning the moment, "Just made our first homemade pizza together #daddydaughter day @katherineheigl is missing this deliciousness." <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Naleigh and Adalaide were in the holiday spirit in this adorable Christmas snapshot posted by the <i>Doubt</i> star. <br> Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Josh enjoyed some college football with his girls, captioning the pic, "We made our own shirts people - we B cheesy." <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh took this fun pic of his "Saturday morning clean up crew" which includes his two little girls. <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh couldn't help but capture this moment of Katherine doing crafts with the girls, captioning the photo "Snapped this little shot of momma @katherineheigl crafting with the lil chicks - we went on a hike and found little things they could make a fairy house with - a shot of fairy house is on its way !! Haha." <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh was a proud papa when Naleigh lost her first tooth. <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
In honor of Adalaide's special birthday, Katherine made a her a sweet treat. The actress shared, "Over the years I've struggled with nailing the birthday cake. The last successful one I made was for my nephews 1st birthday and he's now 17! This year all Adalaide wanted was a yellow cake so..." <br> Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Adalaide and Naleigh showed off their cowgirl style before heading off on <i>The Driver</i> tour with their daddy Josh and uncle Charles. <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh celebrated Thanksgiving with is "lil turkey goof balls." <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh captured Naleigh and Adalaide getting in some quality cuddle time with "mama bear" Katherine. <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh had a little help in the studio from Naleigh and Adalaide. <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
Josh spent some quality daddy/daughter time with his two little girls. <br> Photo: Instagram/@joshbkelley
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved