Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's most loved up photos

<b>When it comes to relationship goals, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have set the bar high. From red carpet PDA to those famous looks of love, the Hollywood pair have proven time and time again that they only have eyes for each other. We suspect they may be the most romantic red carpet couple in Hollywood – scroll through for the proof!</B> When Nicole won a best actress award for <I>Big Little Lies</I> at the 2018 Golden Globes, she picked up another prize – a giant kiss from her real life leading man. Speaking directly to Keith in her acceptance speech she said, "When my cheek is against yours, everything melts away." Photo: WENN/Cover Images
Sealed with a kiss! Keith gave Nicole, who was sitting in the audience, a smooch before he took the stage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards. Photo: Getty Images
The belle of the ball had her prince right by her side during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where Nicole premiered <i>The Killing Of A Sacred Deer</i>. And after she got emotional when a special song played, Keith swept the star into his arms for an embrace. Photos: WENN/Cover Images
Keith celebrated his 49th birthday with Nicole by his side. Sharing a photo of himself and his wife cozied up close he wrote, "Best birthday EVER!!! Love u baby xxxxxxx." Photo: Instagram/@keithurban
The actress celebrated her husband's birthday with a sweettribute and fun photo. Attached to the cheeky picture, she penned, "Happy birthday to the most loving husband, father and friend we could ever ask for. We love you Big Cat Daddy. Love, Little Miss Honky Tonk." Photo: Facebook/NicoleKidman
Nicole Kidman couldn't keep her hands off her man at the 2008 Academy of Country Music Awards. <br> Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage
The pair only had eyes for one another at the 2008 premiere of <i> Australia</i>. <br> Photo: James Devaney/WireImage
Such a gentleman! The country singer escorted his wife on the red carpet at the 2011 Academy Awards. <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Keith planted a kiss on Nicole at the 2010 CMT Music Awards. <br> Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The couple acted like they were the only two in the room at the 2010 People's Choice Awards. <br> Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA
The pair couldn't have looked more in love at the 2011 Academy Of Country Music Awards. <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
And again at the 80th Annual Academy Awards. <br> Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(But seriously, goals!) Nicole and Keith made an adorable pair at the 2014 CMT Music Awards. <br> Photo: Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic
The Hollywood stars took their romance to Cannes for the 2013 film festival. <br> Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
...where of course, Keith looked in awe of his beautiful wife. <br> Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Cue Selena Gomez's <i>Hands To Myself</i> because that was the case for these lovebirds at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The couple packed on the PDA after Nicole won the Best Actress award for <i>Photograph 51</i> at the 2015 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards. <br> Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Keith had his golden girl by his side at the 2015 Academy Awards. <br> Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Green with envy yet? The two kept close at the 2015 premiere <i>Paddington</i>. <br> Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Nicole and Keith stole a kiss in the rain, while attending the <i>Paddington</i> world premiere in London. <br> Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic
The couple could not have looked more in love at the 2015 Evening Standard Theatre Awards. <br> Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Cuteness overload! Nicole snuggled close to her man at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards. <br> Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner
Yep, we're pretty sure Keith was singing <i>I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you</i> at the 2016 CMA Awards. <br> Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage
The country star let his stunning spouse have the spotlight at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards. <br> Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Where she leads, he will follow! Nicole led the way for her husband at the <i>The Family Fang</i> premiere at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. <br> Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Looking adoringly on is a two-way street in this family! The actress kept her eye on Keith at the Tribeca Film Festival. <br> Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
A kiss for his princess. The <i>Ripcord</i> artist kissed his stunning wife's hand at the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala. <br> Photo: Venturelli/FilmMagic
And again at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. <br> Photo: Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Nicole looked hopelessly in love as she did the kissing at the 2014 CMT Music awards. <br> Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
He's all hers! Nicole beamed with happiness holding on to Keith at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards. <br> Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Despite a decade of marriage these two continue to act like newlyweds wherever they go – proving yet again that they are the definition of Hollywood #RelationshipGoals. </br><br> Photo: FilmMagic
