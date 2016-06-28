Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids were the perfect backing singers for their dad at Glastonbury - and mom got it all on film!

The Apple — and her little brother — didn’t fall too far from the tree. While headlining the 2016 Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England over the weekend, Coldplay received a little help from singer Chris Martin’s children — Apple, 12 and Moses Martin, ten.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who shares the young rockstars in the making with her musician ex-husband, posted a video of her daughter and son singing backup to the band’s 2015 song Up&Up along with two other kids.

# # #glastonbury #coldplay A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 26, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT



The music festival wasn’t the first time the former couple's children have stepped into the spotlight. Back in April, Moses joined his dad onstage during the band's Peru concert stop for his tenth birthday, which the actress documented on her Instagram account.

Gwyneth, 43, and the Coldplay frontman reached a divorce settlement in May after consciously uncoupling in 2014. The former couple have remained amicable since parting ways and even engage in friendly sleepovers as a family with their kids, who are their “priority.” Chris' current girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, 31, also joined Gwyneth at the festival and shared tons of posts from backstage.

The Oscar winner recently opened up about the importance of keeping her family together during an an interview with BBC News program HARDtalk. She said, "You can remain a family even though you are not a couple and make it a less traumatic experience for the children."

“As anybody who has been divorced knows, you have to put a lot aside to maintain the family and the practicalities of what that might mean and sometimes that’s quite tough on a personal level,” the mom-of-two continued. “It’s a commitment I make every day to my children and their father even though we’re not in a romantic relationship.”