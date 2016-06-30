Celebrity week in photos: Lady Gaga meets the Dalai Lama and more

Celebrities took on award shows, after parties and political events from coast to coast. Here is a look at the best photos from the week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 26: Beyoncé brought down the house with a performance of <i>Freedom</i> while wearing a custom Julien Macdonald Swarovski crystal encrusted bodysuit during the 2016 BET Awards in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 26: Fergie took the stage during the New York City Pride 2016 Dance on The Pier concert. <br> Photo: WireImage
June 26: The ladies of <i>Orange is the New Black</i> Lea DeLaria, Dascha Polanco, Samira Wiley, Emma Cat, Jessica Pimentel, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Laura Gómez and (not pictured) Natasha Lyonne marched in the 2016 NYC Pride parade. <b> Photo: Instagram/@nlyonne
June 26: Zoe Kravitz flew her flag high during the 2016 NYC Pride parade. <br> Photo: Instagram/zoeisabellakravitz
June 26: Kindness all around! Lady Gaga and the Dalai Lama teamed up to speak to U.S. mayors about kindness in Indianapolis, Indiana. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 25: Topher Grace and his new wife Ashley Hinshaw made one of their first post-wedding appearances at the Just Jared and Vintage Grocers private dinner in Malibu. <br> Photo: Michael Kutach
June 25: A$AP Rocky, Robert Pattinson and Michael B. Jordan were all smiles (and good looks) during the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2017 show in Paris. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 25: Jamie Chung, Ashley Madekwe and Cara Santana left the boys behind and slipped away for a girls weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. <br> Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta C
June 25: Patrick Dempsey picked up some speed during the TAG Heuer Drivers Club at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 24: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walked inside of the Forum in Los Angeles for the premiere of the rapper's latest visuals to his song <i>Famous</i>. Not only does the video include the controversial line about Taylor Swift, it features look-alikes of the singer, Donald Trump, Ray J and a slew of other A-List celebrities. <br> Photo: GC Images
June 24: Jamie Foxx and DJ Irie had some fun with the children from the IRIE Foundation during the 12th Annual #InspIRIE Kids Golf Clinic in Miami. <br> Photo: Omar Vega
June 23: Dwyane Wade, David Beckham and Victor Cruz went from athletes to stylish gentleman during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2017 show in Paris. <br> Photo: WireImage
June 23: Kesha kept the party going during the kick off to her mini-residency at Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Danny Mahoney
June 23: Emma Stone and Billie Jean King posed with the Trailblazer Award during the 2016 Logo's Trailblazer Honors in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 23: Heidi Klum hosted a sweet shopping event, complete with an ice cream truck, in honor of her Heidi by Heidi Klum collection at Macy's Herald Square NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 23: Ashley Greene and Darby Stanchfield partnered with Feeding America and the Los Angeles regional food bank for the "Put the Heat on Hunger" event at Para Los Niños Charter Elementary School in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 23: Mark Badgley and James Mischka celebrated the launch of their book <i>Badgley Mischka: American Glamour</i> with Alfre Woodard at Badgley Mischka in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 22: Kelly Rowland, Allison Williams and Jaime Camil celebrated Breyers' 150th birthday at Madison Square Park in NYC. <br> Photo: Breyers
June 22: Jacob Tremblay enjoyed a big breakfast at the Hard Rock Cafe during his trip to Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jacobtremblay
June 22: The stars of Broadway's <i>On Your Feet!</i>Josh Segarra and Ana Villafane snapped a pic backstage with with Helen Hunt in NYC. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
June 22: Gwyneth Paltrow and Solange Knowles sparkled at the private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Regent Street Flagship store in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 22: Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross listened to the sounds of DJ Kiss at BET Chairman and CEO Debra Lee’s PRE, kicking off the 16th Annual BET Awards at The London West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 22: <i>Power</i> stars Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Omari Hardwick looked sharp during the season three premiere after party at the Top of the Standard in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 22: Kristin Chenoweth went clothes crazy while shopping in the petites collection at J.Jill in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 21: Comedian Joel McHale joined Capital One for a private show to kick off The Kennedy Center’s first annual District of Comedy Festival, as part of the bank’s five-year, $5 million initiative to unite the local community through laughter in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Margot Schulman
June 21: Travis Barker jumped on the drums during PHD Rooftop's five-year anniversary party at Dream Downtown in NYC. <br> Photo: Poselski Brothers
June 20: Angelia Jolie, who is the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy, spoke at the State Department in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo:WireImage
June 20: Jennifer Lopez was spotted in NYC looking posh after attending an exclusive dinner with Hillary Clinton in NYC. <br> Photo: GC Images
June 20: Anna Kendrick talked about her new film <i>Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates</i> in NYC. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
