12 times Michelle Obama proved she is a 'cool mom'

Whether she's keeping up with all of the latest social media trends, or showing off her dance moves, former First Lady <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michelle-obama/"><strong>Michelle Obama</strong></a> proves that she is indeed a cool mom. While still in her high profile role in the White House back in 2016, she talked about her desire to stay in touch with the younger generation. “We can fool ourselves into thinking that everybody is still watching the evening news," she told <I>Essence</I> magazine. "I live with Generation Z, and I know that their habits, the way they take in information in, is so different. And they’ve changed… We’ve got to meet our constituents where they are, and they’re on Snapchat.” With daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/malia-obama/"><strong>Malia Obama</strong></a> attending Harvard, and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sasha-obama/"><strong>Sasha</strong></a> going to high school in Washington, DC, here is a look at back at Michelle Obama's funniest, sweetest and – of course! – coolest moments, with 12 reasons she's a cool mom. Photo: Getty/Instagram
<b>1. She does Carpool Karaoke</b> Even though she isn't a singer, FLOTUS had the chance to ride around the Nation's Capital with James Corden and sing along with the late night host during the <i>Late Late Show</i>. Spoiler alert, she does an amazing <i>Single Ladies</i>. <br> Photo: CBS
<b>2. She joined Snapchat</b> The popular former First Lady of the United States had already shown that she had the right social media savvy with her Instagram, and then she joined the world of Snapchat and mastered the perfect selfie – with the perfect filter! Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>3. She's boss enough for Fifth Harmony!</b> Mrs Obama is so cool she earned herself a shout out in the Fifth Harmony hit <i>Boss</i>. Photo: Getty Images
<b>4. She's her daughters' style inspiration</b> While Michelle told <I>Essence</I>, "I tend not to worry about the trends, because what works for an 18-year-old selfie queen may not for a 52-year-old First Lady who is a mom of teenagers", she and her daughters have been known to rock similar styles. During a trip to Cuba, seen here, Michelle and Sasha wore identical pairs of aviator sun shades. Photo: Getty Images
<b>5. She hangs out with Prince Harry</b> Ahead of the 2016 Invictus Games, Michelle and Prince Harry engaged in some friendly trash talk. Michelle was also the envy of many as she sat courtside with the young Prince while watching the wounded warriors basketball game in 2015 – and the two, and Michelle's husband Barack Obama – have now been pals for years. Photo: Getty Images
<b>6. She had a classic mom moment with the Queen</b> Royal watchers were stunned at the images of Michelle breaking protocol by putting her arm around Queen Elizabeth upon her initial meeting with the British monarch in 2009. Always cool, the Queen embraced Mrs. Obama's gesture, making a mom moment that was one for the books. Photo: Getty Images
<b>7. She has world class fashion sense</b> Mrs Obama has all of the best designers at her fingertips, and while First Lady she was one of the most watched style icons in the world. Always right on trend, here, she stuns in Jason Wu during the State Dinner in honor of the Canadian Prime Minister. Photo: Getty Images
<b>8. She even makes mom dancing look cool!</b> With the help of Jimmy Fallon, Michelle proved that she can make any dance look cool, even the "shimmy and twist"! Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>9. She gets her hands dirty</b> Even though she is dressed by some of the biggest names in fashion, Michelle isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. The ex-FLOTUS was extra cool as she participated in the White House Kitchen Garden harvest with students. Photo: Getty Images
<b>10. She possesses serious selfie skills</b> <br> It's no surprise that Michelle has some of the coolest friends, but having the selfie proof to show it makes it even better. In this instance, she posed with Queen Latifah and Missy Elliot during the 62 Million Girls event in Austin, TX. Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>11. She is up to date with all the latest dance moves</b> Michelle demonstrated that she can keep up with the kids during her appearance <i>The Late Show with Steven Colbert</i>. Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>12. She has access to the best family photo locations</b> For one Father's Day weekend, Michelle and her family spent some time exploring some of New Mexico's national parks. Before the adventure was over, Michelle was sure to share this pic of her close-knit family during the getaway. Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
