Lisa Marie Presley files for divorce from Michael Lockwood after 10 years of marriage

It appears Lisa Marie Presley is the latest guest of the Heartbreak Hotel. The daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley has filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Michael Lockwood, according to TMZ.

Lisa listed the date of separation from her guitarist husband as June 13, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple tied the knot back in 2006 and welcomed their twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008, whom they introduced in HELLO! magazine.

After their birth, the singer admitted, “I have never been happier," adding, ”Michael [Lockwood] and I just spend our days staring at them in amazement, absorbing anything and everything they do."

The 48-year-old is reportedly not asking for spousal or child support from Michael, but is seeking full custody of their seven-year-old twins. Lisa is also a mom to daughter Rileyand son Benjamin Keough, from her first marriage to Danny Keough (1988-1994).

In addition to her divorces from the fathers of her children, the mom-of-four was also married to music icon Michael Jackson (1994-1996) and actor Nicolas Cage (2002-2004), who also recently separated from his wife of more than a decade, Alice Kim.

Back in 2007, Lisa previously confessed to Marie Claire that the “biggest mistake of [her] life” was “leaving [her] first marriage” for her second husband, Michael Jackson. She said, "I had been really sheltered. I got married the first time very, very young. And the marriage I was in, there was so much resentment about who I was, because I had more than he did, and it became a power struggle. It is hard for a man to be with a woman who is stronger, wealthier."

Lisa continued, "So in my mind I'm thinking, I know, I'll get with someone more compatible. I wasn't thinking what everyone else was thinking, which was that I must have been out of my f---ing mind."