Malia Obama turns 18: How the first daughter is preparing for life on her own

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/malia-obama/"><strong>Malia Obama</strong></a> is already one of the most famous teenagers in the country. The First Daughter has met everyone from Nelson Mandela and Pope Francis to heart-throbs Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds, attended a state dinner at the White House, accompanied her parents on official tours and was named, along with her sister, as one of The 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014 by Time magazine. As Malia turns 18, we take a look at how she's grown up so gracefully in the spotlight – and what the future holds. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Malia was introduced to the world at the age of 10 when her father <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/barack-obama/"><strong>Barack Obama</strong></a> took office in 2008. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Malia has had no problem following in her parents' footsteps. As the oldest daughter of President Obama and First Lady <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michelle-obama/"><strong>Michelle</strong></a>, it's only fate that she is celebrating her milestone birthday on the all-American Fourth of July. <br> <br> Malia's big birthday comes weeks after graduating from the private Sidwell Friends School, where she, her younger sister <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sasha-obama/"><strong>Sasha-Obama</strong></a> – and in previous years the children of Theodore Roosevelt, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton – have received a top-class education. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Malia's graduation marked the end of one chapter of her life, and the beginning of another. Coincidentally, her graduation ceremony took place on younger sister Sasha's birthday. <br> Now, as she embarks on her future, Malia will find the core values of her 133-year-old Quaker school stand her in good stead – particularly its insistence that the "inner light" inside each person can guide them to reach their full potential, and that the best way of life is one of egalitarian simplicity. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Malia parents promised to instill a sense of normalcy into her and Sasha's lives. <br> She and Sasha have shared their White House years with the puppy they'd been promised, and have enjoyed dinner for four each evening there, despite Barack's presidential commitments, while home rules kept the use of social media to a minimum. <br> <br> Like most teens, Malia learned to drive at 16 – but it was under the instruction of secret service agents. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
When it comes to raising their daughters, the presidential couple kept them out of the public eye as much as possible. Speaking to ET Online last year, FLOTUS explained her approach to bringing up her daughters saying, "I've spent my children's entire lives raising them to be independent, confident young women who are ready to build great lives for themselves." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Malia's next stop is Harvard and everyone is eager to see what the young teen will do next. It's unclear what she will study, but one thing is for sure – she's taking a year off before attending in 2017. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack and Michelle's down-to-earth parenting style was revealed after Malia and Sasha were named two of the "25 Most Influential Teens of 2014." Poking fun at the title, Michelle humbly told <i>Good Morning America</i> "I don't know why… They're not influential, they just live here. They have done nothing to gain any influence." <br> That may be so, but Malia's model first daughter behavior hasn't gone unnoticed. Her picture-perfect smiles, the way she watches over her little sister, her close bond with both her parents, her elegant yet teen-appropriate dress sense, and even her Spanish language skills – put to the test when she came to her dad's aid while on a historic trip to Cuba – all point to a confident and able young woman who can master whatever she sets her mind to. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Adventures certainly lie ahead for the promising Ms Obama. And whatever she does, no doubt she'll make her parents very proud. For now, though, Michelle is happy to see her, and eventually her little sister, flee the nest and experience life. She told ET Online, "I'm going to be happy to see them thriving on campus, traveling and having all these wonderful independent experiences that are going to make them phenomenal people." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Knowing that his elder daughter is all grown up, POTUS summed up his daughter earlier this year, saying: "She's just a really smart, capable person and she's ready to make her own way." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
