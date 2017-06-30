The best Fourth of July celebrity parties of 2016

Nobody quite does the Fourth of July like the stars! And thanks to social media we were given a front row seat to their star-spangled celebrations. <br>Click through our gallery to see how celebrities like <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/taylor-swift/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/reese-witherspoon/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Reese Witherspoon</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kourtney-kardashian/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Kourtney Kardashian</strong></a> spent Independence Day.
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/taylor-swift/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> <br>Taylor Swift spent the holiday with her squad, which included Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ruby Rose and Cara Delevingne, as well as new beau Tom Hiddleston at her home in Rhode Island. <br>Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift
Taylor Swift made a splash with her girl squad in Rhode Island. The <i>1989</i> singer was joined by a slew of her A-list pals for the holiday weekend, including Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and childhood friends. <br> Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift
Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift channeled their inner pinup girl in patriotic Solid and Striped suits. <br> Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift
Taylor and Karlie Kloss went down a huge slide at the singer's bash. <br> Photo: Instagram@taylorswift
Taylor's best friend Britany LaManna showed off major #relationshipgoals with her husband, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift, who couldn't keep her eyes off of Tom Hiddleston, at the BBQ. <br> Photo: Instagram/@britmaack
Adrienne Bailon was summer ready putting on sandals at the Teva DIY bar inside the Kia Malibu House. <br> Photo: Courtesy of Teva
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/justin-timberlake/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Justin Timberlake</strong></a> <br>Justin Timberlake's little boy Silas is growing up so fast! The singer showed off the 15-month-old's patriotisim on July 4. <br>Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/emily-ratajkowski/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Emily Ratajkowski</strong></a> <br>Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the big day in the Hamptons on the beach with friends. <br>Photo: Instagram/@emrata
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/scott-eastwood/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Scott Eastwood</strong></a> <br>Scott Eastwood hit up a party in San Diego, where he and friends were treated to Jose Cuervo Especial margaritas.
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/emma-roberts/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Emma Roberts</strong></a> <br> Emma Roberts got into the holiday spirit wearing a red, white and blue flower head band. <br>Photo: Instagram/@emmaroberts
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sofia-vergara/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Sofia Vergara</strong></a> <br>She was the hostess with the mostess. Sofia Vergara showed off her culinary skills at her Fourth of July brunch. <br>Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/naya-rivera/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Naya Rivera</strong></a> <br>Baby's first Independence Day. Naya Rivera celebrated the day with her husband Ryan Dorsey and adorable son Josey. <br>Photo: Instagram/@nayarivera
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/alessandra-ambrosio/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Alessandra Ambrosio</strong></a> <br>Showing her support for the country that she now calls home, Alessandra Ambrosio put on a leggy display in front of the star spangled banner. <br>Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/paris-hilton/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Paris Hilton</strong></a> <br>Demonstrating her patriotic spirit, as well as her toned body, Paris Hilton dressed up and posed with the American flag. <br>Photo: Instagram/@parishilton
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mark-wahlberg/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Mark Wahlberg</strong></a> <br>The gangs all here! For Mark Wahlberg, the holiday was all about quality family time. <br>Photo: Instagram/@markwhalberg
<b>Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Emily Ratajkowski</b> <br>Model Emily Ratajkowski stopped by the Revolve party in the Hamptons to help Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their Fourth of July holiday cook-out. <br>Photo: Revolve
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/rosie-huntington-whiteley/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley</strong></a> <br>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had the cutest Independence Day party guests. <br>Photo: Instagram/@rosiehw
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a> <br>Ivanka Trump's youngest son demonstrated his holiday spirit with red, white and blue swimming trunks. <br>Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/heidi-klum/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Heidi Klum</strong></a> <br>The holiday celebrations can be pretty tiring, right Heidi Klum?! <br>Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/joe-jonas/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Joe Jonas</strong></a> <br>Brotherly love! Joe Jonas was joined by younger sibling Nick to watch the fireworks display in Boston. <br>Photo: Instagram/@joejonas
<b>Adrienne Bailon</b> <br><i>Cheetah Girls</i> actress Adrienne Bailon showed off her toned legs as she stopped by the Kia Beach House over the long weekend. <br>Photo: Dan Steinberg
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/reese-witherspoon/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Reese Witherspoon</strong></a> <br>Taking a dip! Reese Witherspoon spent her holiday weekend under water as she went snorkeing with her family during their vacation in the Bahamas. <br>Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jessica-alba/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Jessica Alba</strong></a> <br>Jessica Alba and her family kept their holiday celebrations casual, dressing down in big sweatershirts and jeans. <br>Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilary-duff/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Hilary Duff</strong></a> <br>Holiday kisses! Hilary Duff received a big lick from her cute pooch. <br>Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lea-michele/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Lea Michele</strong></a> <br>Lea Michele spent the day hanging out with her new boyfriend Robert Buckley and their friends in her backyard. <br>Photo: Instagram/@msleamichele
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigen/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Chrissy Teigen</strong></a> <br>Keeping cool in the warm temperatures, Chrissy Teigen jumped in the pool at the Revolve House in Watermill, New York ahead of her hosting duties. <br>Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-upton/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Kate Upton</strong></a> <br>Kate Upton took a patriotic stroll with her father and her dog, all dressed up. <br>Photo: Instagram/@kateupton
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/miley-cyrus/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Miley Cyrus</strong></a> <br>Miley Cyrus made sure her dogs didn't feel left out and dressed them up in appropriate patriotic gear for the special day. <br>Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kourtney-kardashian/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Kourtney Kardashian</strong></a> <br>Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian looked incredible in a black and silver cut-out bathingsuit while enjoying a relaxing Independence Day in Miami. <br>Photo: Instagram/@kourtkardash
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/amy-schumer/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Amy Schumer</strong></a> <br>Patriotic Amy Schumer enjoyed the holiday at the beach with her family and friends. <br>Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ashley-tisdale/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Ashley Tisdale</strong></a> <br>Quite a spread! Ashley Tisdale hosted an incredible Fourth of July dinner, with guests including former <i>90210</i> castmate Shanae Grimes. <br>Photo: Instagram/@ashtisdale
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/bethenny-frankel/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Bethenny Frankel</strong></a> <br>"Grillin and chillin," Bethenny Frankel was excited to fire up the BBQ to get working on those burgers and hot dogs. <br>Photo: Instagram/@bethennyfrankel
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lucy-hale/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Lucy Hale</strong></a> <br><i>Pretty Little Liars</i> star Lucy Hale impressed us with her amazing red, white and blue baking, definitely Pinterest worthy! <br>Photo: Instagram/@lucyhale
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/enrique-iglesias/"style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Enrique Iglesias</strong></a> <br>Enrique Iglesias was joined by a special friend to celebrate the holiday festivities. <br>Photo: Instagram/@enriqueiglesias
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/tori-spelling/" style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Tori Spelling</strong></a> <br>Rocking her new pink hair, Tori Spelling and her daughter tried out some of the colorful caps at House of Shroom by Mellow Mushroom over the holiday weekend at the Kia Beach House in Malibu. <br>Photo: Dan Steinberg
