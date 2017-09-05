Barack Obama's best photos with daughters Malia and Sasha

A look at <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/barack-obama/"><strong>Barack Obama</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/malia-obama/"><strong>Malia Obama</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sasha-obama/"><strong>Sasha Obama's</strong></a> best father-daughter moments. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In June 2017, the former president, far left, and wife Michelle, seated to his left, wore matching helmets and lifejackets with Sasha, center, and Malia, second from right, for a rafting trip during their 10-day visit to Indonesia. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
The then-president gave his daughters, seated in the front row, a 'dad look' during the ceremony honoring VP Joe Biden at the White House in January 2017. Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
POTUS serenaded Malia on her 18th birthday during the Fourth of July White House party in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Malia held her father's hand as they strolled around the Honolulu Zoo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In a sweet moment, President Obama held an umbrella to protect Malia from the rain on the way to Air Force One. <br> Photo: Getty Images
President Obama and Sasha shared a father-daughter moment as they left the White House. <br> Photo: Getty Images
President Obama had Sasha and Malia by his side for guaranteed laughs at his jokes during the Pardoning of the Turkey ceremony in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack treated his two girls to ice cream during Small Business Saturday in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack, Malia and Sasha were all smiles as they shopped for books at Politics and Prose bookstore during Small Business Saturday in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack and Sasha bonded while serving food together at the D.C. Central Kitchen in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack, Malia and Sasha were their dad's little helpers during the taping of <i>Christmas in Washington</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
President Obama gave Sasha a kiss during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
2012: Barack, Sasha and Malia cozied up to watch Michelle Obama deliver a speech at the Democratic National Convention. <br> Photo: Getty Images
2012: President Obama hugged both of his daughters on election night, while celebrating the announcement of his second presidential term. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Obama family boarded Air Force One after a family trip to Chicago. <br> Photo: Getty Images
President Obama, Sasha and Malia walked hand-in-hand through Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. en route to a Sunday church service. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Malia couldn't hold back her excitement at the Democratic National Convention after finding out that her dad officially secured the ballot for the democratic ticket. <br> Photo: Getty Images
2011: Sasha ran to greet her father on the South Lawn when he touched down at the White House after a five day trip to Latin America. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack and Sasha took a dip together in Panama City Beach. <br> Photo: Getty Images
POTUS and Malia shared a hug during their day of service in honor of Martin Luther Kind Jr. in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
POTUS planted a kiss on oldest daughter Malia before boarding the plane in Martha's Vineyard. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack and Malia hugged during a trip to the Honolulu Zoo.
President Obama lifted Sasha in the air upon receiving the news that he would take office. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Barack and Malia celebrated his win as the 44th president of the United States with a hug. <br> Photo: Getty Images
