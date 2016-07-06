President Obama lets us in on a little secret about his daughter Sasha

President Obama had a complete dad moment while he was out on the campaign trail with presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on Tuesday in North Carolina. During his speech in support of Hillary, POTUS shared with the public that his 15-year-old daughter Sasha Obama has her own Twitter account.

President Obama shared that his 15-year-old daughter Sasha uses Twitter Photo: Getty Images

"Everybody can tweet, but nobody actually knows what it takes to do the job until you've sat behind the desk," the 44th president said while talking about Donald Trump's active use of the social media site. "I mean, Sasha tweets, but she doesn't think that she thereby should be sitting behind the desk!"

When word got out that one half of the country's first children has a Twitter account, the Internet hilariously reacted to the news as they searched for the teen's secret profile. One user got wind of the news and worried for POTUS' relationship with his daughter. "Wonder how much trouble Obama is going to be in with his daughters tonight. The hunt for Sasha Obama's secret Twitter account begins."

Wonder how much trouble Obama is going to be in with his daughters tonight. The hunt for Sasha Obama's secret Twitter account begins. — Emily Wiggins (@ewigg) July 5, 2016

Another user tweeted what Sasha's reaction would be from the White House after the her dad moment.

"White House statement on behalf of Sasha Obama: "DAAAAAAAAAAAAD.

White House statement on behalf of Sasha Obama: “DAAAAAAAAAAAAD” — Lindsey Adler (@Lahlahlindsey) July 5, 2016

While the idea of Sasha's online presence was amazing to most, others couldn't help but wonder what else the teen secretly does online. One user wrote, "Sasha Obama secretly tweets and ghostwrote the last three Drake albums."

Sasha Obama secretly tweets and ghostwrote the last three Drake albums. — Tim Duffy. (@TimDuffy) July 5, 2016

Sasha's Twitter profile has yet to be discovered or confirmed, however the Obamas are not completely off social media. POTUS and FLOTUS both have active Twitter and Instagram accounts, but it is first lady, Michelle Obama who stepped into the new age of social media last month and made her debut on Snapchat.

President Obama is father to daughters Sasha and Malia Photo: Getty Images

During an interview with ABC's 20/20 in 2013, Barack and Michelle shared the social media restrictions they put on a then 12-year-old Sasha and her then 15-year-old sister Malia, who just turned 18 and graduated from High School. "I still am not a big believer in Facebook for young people ... particularly for them, because they're in the public eye," the first lady shared. "Some of it's stuff they don't need to see and be a part of ... So we try to protect them from too much of the public voice."