Pippa Middleton and boyfriend James Matthews make public debut at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton made another stylish appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday – this time alongside her boyfriend James Matthews. This was the first public appearance for the couple who have been dating for over six months.

Once again Kate Middleton's sister worked chic court side style in a pretty pink patterned shift dress and mirrored sunglasses. She wore her hair tied back and appeared thrilled to be seated alongside James, who looked dapper in a grey suit and blue tie.



The couple made their public debut at the tennis competition Photo: Getty Images

The couple's outing marks the first public event they have attended together since rekindling their romance at the end of 2015. Pippa, 32, and 40-year-old James – the older brother of reality TV star Spencer Matthews – first started dating back in 2012.

Following their split, she dated banker Nico Jackson for three years, but they ended their relationship in October following his move to Geneva. James and Pippa saw in the new year together on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, where his parents own and manage the exclusive Eden Rock Hotel and are since reported to have moved in together.



On Tuesday, Kate's sister wore an eye-catching geometric patterned dress Photo: Getty Images

Pippa is passionate about tennis and has now sat in the crowd on three separate occasions during the Wimbledon 2016 championships. After wearing a stunning $1,872 Suzannah dress on Monday and bold sixties-inspired Tabitha Webb shift dressyesterday,Wednesday's outfit appeared more understated.

Many royal fans have been hoping to catch a glimpse of Kate during the tournament, and while she has yet to sit in the royal box, her siblings Pippa and James and parents Michael and Carole Middleton have all now watched games on Centre Court.