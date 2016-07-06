Mila Kunis opens up about 'sweet' daughter Wyatt — and explains why she can't lie to husband Ashton Kutcher

As she prepares to welcome her second child, Mila Kunis is getting candid about raising her one-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and her relationship with husband Ashton Kutcher. “I have a really sweet daughter. She wants to hug all the other kids,” Mila revealed in a new interview with Glamour magazine. “I didn’t teach her to be sweet. It has nothing to do with me. I’ve realized you can control only so much.”

Photo: Steven Pan

Apart from learning that she cannot take credit for her child's personality, the 32-year-old, who is "obsessed" with motherhood, also admitted that since becoming a parent in 2014 she's learned that kids enjoy living on the wild side. “Children are f--king crazy,” she confessed. “They’re also suicidal” — which includes her own little girl. Mila said, “Like, at the park, certain jungle gyms have an opening for older kids to jump out of. [Wyatt’s] 19 months; she can’t jump. She just walks off it as if she’s on a pirate ship.”

Wyatt will soon have another “crazy” jungle gym playmate as the actress’ rep confirmed to HELLO!last month that Mila and Ashton are expecting their second child.

Prior to Wyatt, the Ranch actor had parenting experience with his stepdaughters Rumor, Talulah and Scout Willis from his marriage to actress Demi Moore. Mila noted that if her husband could handle teenage girls, he could “handle anything.”

Photo: Steven Pan

Ashton and the Bad Moms star secretly tied the knot in 2015, though they waited almost a year before publicly confirming it. "We never denied it; we just never talked about it," Mila said. "It was something that didn’t have anything to do with anybody else."

Prior to walking down the aisle, the movie star revealed that she and Ashton endured breakups. "Full friendship breakups. And then we’d get back together and be like, 'Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to overreact.' 'That’s OK.' All the time," she shared. "It truly is being married to your best friend. That’s a cliché; it’s cheesy. But it’s true."

The pair first met on the set of their hit sitcom That ’70s Show. Since meeting nearly 20 years ago, the expectant mom confessed that she and her husband “can’t bullsh-t each other.”

Photo: Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

“I literally can’t lie to him. He can call me out on everything, and I can do the same, because there’s nothing about the other person’s face that we don’t know,” she explained. “We know when they’re acting, thus we know when they’re lying. Sometimes he’ll look at me, be like, 'Really?' And I’m like, 'F--k.'"

Mila continued, "There’s nothing we don’t know about each other because we’ve known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good. We went through a period where I thought he was crazy. At the height of his career, I was like, 'Ugh, I don’t like you. I don’t even know you anymore. You think you’re such hot sh-t.'"

Photo: Steven Pan

Needless to say that isn't the case anymore. The soon-to-be parents-of-two recently enjoyed a funny date night in Seattle, Washington during the Fourth of July weekend. The former That ‘70s Show co-stars were in attendance at the adults-only performance of The Blue Show in the Emerald City. According to one of the comedy club's players, Mila and Ashton were laughing "a lot" during the performance and later met members of the show’s cast.

