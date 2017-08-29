Michael Phelps' gold-winning dad moments with Boomer

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michael-phelps" target="_blank" style="font-weight: bold;">Michael Phelps</a> may be an Olympic champion, but as it turns out, the athlete's all-star skills extend well beyond the swimming pool. Since welcoming his son Boomer Phelps with fiancée Nicole Johnson in May 2016, the legendary swimmer has proven to be a gold-winning dad. <br> Check out the father-son duo's cutest moments together.
Boomer Phelps went for a swim with his father, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, during a "Huggies Little Swimmers Swim Class" on August 21 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Huggies
Just two guys hanging in a teepee. Michael and his son had the perfect Father's Day hang in June 2017. Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
If Boomer is as competitive as his dad, we bet this stare contest went on for quite some time. Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
To celebrate his first birthday, Michael and Nicole hosted a Shark Attack-themed party. It would later be announced that the Olympian will race a great white during Shark Week. Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Two gamers! Michael let his son take the controls during an Xbox session. Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Day on the green! Boomer had a little help from Michael as he stepped up to the putt while out on the golf course in Phoenix. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Michael held his baby boy close as Boomer napped peacefully on his father's chest. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Saturdays are "#fortheboys" - and selfies in Michael and Boomer's case! Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Michael planted a kiss on Boomer, who stopped by to watch him do a couple of laps in the pool. Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Take your son to work day! Michael managed to sneak in some laughs with his baby boy on the set of the Beats by Dre <i>Got No Strings</i> video shoot. Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Saturdays are for sports in the Phelps household. Michael shared a photo of himself and Boomer (sporting a personalized jersey) enjoying quality father-son time together. Attached to the image, the proud dad wrote, "#saturdaysarefortheboys time for some golf and football!! #goblue #boomertravels." Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
It was a night on the town for the athlete and his son! Michael shared a photo cradling Boomer on a side street in Italy writing, "Walking the streets grabbing some food with the fam !! @boomerrphelps @nicole.m.johnson #boomertravels." Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Michael and Boomer needed just a few more minutes in the bed. The Olympian captioned the sweet snap," The little man and I don't wanna get out bed this morning!!" Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
The adorable father-son duo kept each other company at a store, while mom Nicole was shopping. </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Boomer caught some z's with his Olympian father. The adorable little boy soundly slept on Michael's chest. <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Retirement is off to a great start for Michael! After winning six Olympic medals in Rio, the games' most decorated athlete returned to the states with his son and fianceé for a dip in the pool. The swimmer captioned the sweet family photo, "There's nothing like being back home!! Great way to spend my first day in retirement!! @boomerrphelps @nicole.m.johnson." </br><br> Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Homeward bound! After sweeping up six new Olympic medals in Rio, Michael headed back to the states with his happy baby boy on his lap. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Michael Phelps' little boy was a happy camper in his dad's arms. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Family first! Boomer slept soundly as his parents shared a tender moment commemorating the anniversary of when they met in 2007. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Boomer kicked it back with his parents, showing off their Team USA pride wearing patriotic TOMS. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Boomer tuned in to watch the women's gymnastic trials with his Olympian dad after visiting the doctor's office. <br> Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
Like father, like son! Boomer joined his Olympic dad in the pool for some "laps." <br> Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
Michael's an expert swimmer and feeder. The athlete showed off his impressive bottle skills feeding his baby boy. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
The swimmer kept his precious newborn son close. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Poolside kisses. Boomer paid a visit (with his mom Nicole) to Michael's "work." <br> Photo: Instagram/@icole.m.johnson
After making history by clinching his fifth trip to the Olympics, Michael celebrated with a kiss from his baby boy. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
Michael and Boomer were two peas in a pod lounging around together. <br> Photo: Instagram/@m_phelps00
The athlete couldn't take his eyes of his newborn son. <br> Photo: Sunshine Doula Services via Instagram/@m_phelps00
The gold medalist planted a kiss on his son after coming in first during an Olympic trial. <br> Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images
Even when he is away, Michael still makes time to catch up with his little man. Mom Nicole uploaded this snapshot, captioning it, "I love our FaceTime chats with daddy @m_phelps00 especially when he tries to be serious and boomer just laughs." <br>Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
After winning yet another gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Michael went to go and celebrate with Boomer and his mom in the stalls. <br>Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved