Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's birthday wishes for daughter Sunday Rose are equally sweet

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s little girl Sunday Rose is growing up. The Hollywood couple took to their respective social media accounts on Thursday to celebrate their daughter’s eighth birthday.

Nicole, 49, shared a stunning black-and-white photo of herself and Sunday on Facebook. In the picture, the mother-daughter pair sported matching black ensembles, while wearing their locks down in loose waves. Attached to the tender image she wrote, “Happy Birthday to our sweet Sunday Rose. You bring so much sunshine to our lives. Love Mommy/ Mummy & Daddy xx.”

Photo: Facebook/NicoleKidman

Likewise, Keith turned to his account to pen a tribute for the birthday girl. The country star posted a throwback photo of himself cradling Sunday in his arms, which he captioned, “Flashback - 8 years ago- "a little ray of sunshine in the shape of a girl" Happy 8th birthday Sunny!!!! We love you. mum and dad xxxx.”

Photo: Facebook/KeithUrban

The Oscar-winning actress and Keith welcomed Sunday back in 2008. A few months after her birth, Nicole opened up to Parade magazine about motherhood. Discussing her and Keith’s firstborn she said, “I cry even thinking of her. But they are tears of joy. Because I suppose I never thought I would get to have it. To have been given it so late in life—I’m so ready for it.”

Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

She continued, “And I think giving birth to a child, as a woman, is what we’re born to do. I don’t mean that to sound sexist, because many women don’t get to do it, and I thought I was one of them. But at the same time, if you are given that gift, it’s an extraordinary thing.”

The couple, who celebrated ten years of marriage on June 25, are also parents to five-year-old Faith Margaret. Nicole and Keith welcomed their second daughter together via a surrogate in 2010. The Moulin Rouge star is also a mom to Isabella, 23, and Connor Cruise, 21, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.