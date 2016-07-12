Was Tom Hiddleston's first TV interview about his relationship with Taylor Swift quite awkward? Judge for yourself

When it comes to his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston is running away — literally — from the subject. Australia’s Channel Ten news outlet caught up with the Avengers star as he went out for a run in Broadbeach, where he was quizzed about his relationship with the pop star.

When asked whether Taylor is "the one," the 35-year-old nervously laughed, "I'd rather just talk about my work if that's alright."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



#TaylorSwift is on the Gold Coast, but it's her boyfriend Tom Hiddleston who made dreams come true today #TenNewshttps://t.co/AmOfcLtBxt — TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) July 9, 2016

The couple touched down in Australia last week, as Tom prepares to film Thor: Ragnarok in Queensland. When it comes to the couple’s plans Down Under, TheNight Manager star told a reporter, “I don’t know. It’s just good to be back.”

The Internet's reaction to Hiddleswift

And as for whether the 1989 singer is enjoying her stay on the Gold Coast, Tom told a reporter from 9 News, “I'm not going to answer that if that's alright,” before embarking on his beach run.

TOM HIDDLESTON'S DATING HISTORY

Photo: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tom and Taylor’s relationship has been the topic of scrutiny ever since the couple stepped out together in June for a PDA-filled stroll down a beach near the Grammy winner's Rhode Island beach house. Since then, the pair has been spotted in Rome, Nashville, Ipswich and have already met each other's parents.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S SQUAD'S FUN FOURTH OF JULY

Photo: Instagram/@britmaack

The Hollywood couple recently spent the Fourth of July weekend together with Taylor’s all-star squad at her Rhode Island home. The 26-year-old and Tom snuggled close to each other in a photo from the celebrations alongside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. During the festivities, the Loki actor was also photographed sporting an "I heart T.S." T-shirt with a matching temporary tattoo on his arm.

Taylor and Tom went public with their romance just two weeks after the Bad Blood singer split from Calvin Harris after 15 months of dating.

WATCH TOM AVOID TALKING TAYLOR BELOW