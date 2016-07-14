'Hurt' Calvin Harris tells Taylor Swift: 'Focus on your new relationship' after accusing her of 'trying to make me look bad'

Calvin Harris had some strong words for his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the 32-year-old responded after it was revealed that the Shake It Off singer co-wrote his summer hit This is What You Came For featuring Rihanna, under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

Calvin had some harsh words for his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift Photo: Getty Images

Calvin started his tweet series on a lighter note, with praise for Taylor, 26, after personally confirming that the two collaborated on the track while they were together. "And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual," he noted in response to Taylor's rep confirming the news.

The song premiered on April 29, and has since made its way to number one on Billboard's Dance/Electronic music chart as well as ranking in the number four spot overall. He continued to clarify his part with the song: "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept a secret, hence the pseudonym."

It soon got personal for the DJ, whose real name is Adam Wiles, when he felt as though Taylor's team was trying to make him look bad. "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," he continued before making reference to her new relationship. "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do."

Calvin also noted Taylor's on-going drama with fellow pop star Katy Perry saying, "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."

Before ending his rant, Calvin had one final piece of advice for his ex, "Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one."

Taylor is currently in a new relationship with Tom Hiddleston Photo: Instagram/@brittmaak

During an interview with Ryan Seacrest in April, Calvin shut down the chance of a collaboration with his then girlfriend. "You know, we haven't even spoken about it," he replied when asked about a duet with Taylor. "I can't see it happening though. No. She's about to take a long break."

Taylor and Calvin ended their 15-month relationship in May. Since the breakup, Taylor has moved on with British heartthrob Tom Hiddleston, who she has been quite the jetsetter with as they've taken their romance from Nashville to England, back to Rhode Island and currently Australia.