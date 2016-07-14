Tom Hiddleston speaks out on relationship with Taylor Swift: 'It's not a publicity stunt'

It’s official, Hiddleswift is the real deal! Just a few days after dodging questions about his relationship with Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston confirmed on Thursday, after earning his first Emmy nomination for The Night Manager, that their romance is not for show.

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter how he would respond to those who question the validity of his relationship, the Avengers star replied, “Well, um. How best to put this? That notion is — look, the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt.”

Photo: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Taylor and Tom's relationship has been the topic of scrutiny ever since they stepped out together exactly a month ago on June 14 for a PDA-filled stroll down a Rhode Island beach. Since taking their love story public, the pair have been flaunting their romance around the world jet-setting to Rome, Nashville and Ipswich, in addition to meeting each other's parents.

The A-list couple are currently in Australia, where Tom, 35, is gearing up to film Thor: Ragnarok in Queensland. As for who will be accompanying him to the upcoming Emmy Awards in September he admitted, “I don't. I didn't even know I could. It's 4 in the morning here!”

Photo: GC Images

While the 1989 singer and Loki actor have been Down Under, drama has been brewing stateside with Taylor's ex Calvin Harris. The Grammy winner was the subject of a string of tweets posted by the 32-year-old music producer on Wednesday, after it was revealed that she co-wrote his popular summer song This is What You Came For, under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

"Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," he tweeted, before referencing Taylor's new boyfriend. "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do."

The 26-year-old went public with her new relationship with Tom just two weeks after splitting from Calvin after 15 months of dating.