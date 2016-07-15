Courteney Cox's daughter is all grown up and starring in a music video: Watch in full

Coco Arquette is a natural in front of the camera, just like her mother. Former married couple Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s daughter is all grown up and starring in a new music video for Irish singer Foy Vance’s song appropriately titled Coco.

As it turns out the song itself was inspired by the actress' 12-year-old, who met the musician through Courteney's boyfriend Johnny McDaid. "Johnny brought Foy into my life a few years ago, and, immediately, he became a very close friend. He also got to know my daughter, Coco, and a song was born," the Friends star told People magazine.

Photo: YouTube/Foy Vance

The endearing video begins with Coco waking up from a sweet slumber and blissfully enjoying her day riding bikes, eating ice cream and frolicking on a beach. "From the first time Foy played 'Coco' for me – and every time I've heard it since – I've felt he captured, not only Coco's unique personality but also the beautiful childhood innocence that sadly, but inevitably, fades with time," Courteney admitted.

She added, "It is like a snapshot of the world as seen through a child's eyes ... sung by a man who is moved by how the world seems from her perspective. I think it's a perspective that we, as adults, never stop longing for."

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Coco turned out to be a family project for the mother-daughter duo, with Courteney directing Foy’s sentimental music video. "As soon as I wrote the song 'Coco' – which started out as an off the cuff verse to make Coco laugh – it was obvious that Courteney would direct the video," Foy revealed to People. "They both have such beautifully inquisitive spirits and kind hearts. Mix that with a killer sense of humor and you've got the Courteney/Coco double act!"

Naturally the Cougar Town actress was “thrilled” to be asked to direct the video featuring her little girl. “My hope is that I conveyed in a visual way the many levels of feeling that Foy's song so brilliantly expressed," she said. "I am struck and continue to be struck by Foy's incredible soul as a musician and father. He is a truly unique human being, and I am proud to call him a friend."

The 52-year-old actress welcomed her daughter in 2004 with her now ex-husband David. Courteney’s best Jennifer Aniston, who recently shared her thoughts on perhaps "some day" becoming a mother, serves as one of Coco's godmothers.

