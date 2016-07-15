Kelly Clarkson's daughter takes on the Big Apple — with the cutest smile!

Say cheese! While out in the Big Apple, Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose proved that a warm smile truly is the universal language of kindness. The adorable little girl beamed for a photo during an outing with her dad Brandon Blackstock.

The pair enjoyed a father-daughter date at the American Girl store in New York City on Thursday. River, who looked adorable wearing a white bow headband, clearly enjoyed her dad’s company at her summer tea party.

Photo: Twitter/@kelly_clarkson

Attached to a photo of her husband and two-year-old smiling for the camera, Kelly wrote, “#riverrose rocking NYC tea party style with daddy at American Girl Doll.”

River's exciting day also included a trip to the park. The Grammy winner, 34, shared a sweet photo of her daughter on a swing, wearing a blue polka dotted hat. Kelly captioned the image, “The world is her playground #riverrose.”

Photo: Instagram/@kellyclarkson

In the evening, Kelly stepped out for her own fun to see the Tony-winning musical Hamilton. Following the show, the American Idol alum tweeted, “I just saw @HamiltonMusical and the talent, creativity, and innovation of that show is unbelievable! The entire cast is magical! #newheroes.”

She added, “Literally, @HamiltonMusical just changed my life. Still so blown away & don't know why I bothered 2 wear make-up because I cried it all away.”

Photo: Koby Brown, Archetype via Instagram/@kellyclarkson

Noticeably absent from the family’s trip to New York was the singer’s son Remington Alexander Blackstock. Kelly and Brandon — who has two children from a previous relationship — welcomed their second child together back in April.

Not long after his birth, the Breakaway artist introduced her baby boy in a series of photos on Instagram. Sharing a picture of her daughter and son with her step-children, Seth and Savannah, Kelly wrote, “#andthentherewerefour #familyband The von Trapps ain't got nothin' on us ha!”