Find out why Lady Gaga was pulled over just two weeks after getting her driver's license

This situation called for a poker face. Lady Gaga was pulled over by a police officer on Friday, July 15, while driving a red Ford F-150 SVT on the Pacific Coast Highway.

The run-in came just two weeks after the Golden Globe winner became a licensed driver— but it wasn’t for living life in the fast lane. The 30-year-old explained the incident on Twitter writing, “Ya I got pulled over. Big deal! I just haven't received plates yet for my new pick up! ¯\_(“))_/¯.”

Photo: Instagram/@ladygaga

In the state of California, new cars use temporary permits until the driver receives their physical license plate. While she was pulled over, Gaga didn’t reveal whether or not she was fined.

Needless to say, it was a lesson in driving for the singer-actress, who passed her driver’s test earlier this month. After obtaining her license in July, Gaga shared her excitement with a string of photos on social media.

Photo: Instagram/@ladygaga

The Bad Romance artist first announced the exciting news by posting an image of herself driving with a pal. Attached to the photo she wrote, “Thelma and Puhleaaaze (And yes I FINALLY got my license after years of driving w an adult present and a learners permit) IM FREE Rollin w the homies,”

Gaga, who is engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, continued the celebratory posts with a picture of herself looking up, while sitting at a desk at the DMV, which she captioned, “SCHOOLS OUT” — followed by another image of herself kneeling on the road after passing the test that read: “PRAISE HIM.”