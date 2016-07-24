Celebrities react to tragic Munich shootings

After a reported nine people were shot dead and 16 injured at a shopping centre in Munich, public figures and celebrities from Barack Obamato Octavia Spencer have spoken out to condemn the attack and offer their condolences to the victims.

The shooting took place in Munich on Friday, when an 18-year-old gunman open fired before killing himself. Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae has said they have yet to find out the motive behind the crime. In a news conference, he said: "The motive or explanation for this crime is completely unclear."

Many people have been posting on Twitter using the pray for Munich hashtag Photo: Twitter/@SAMUR_PC

Public figures and celebrities have taken to Twitter to express their shock at the shooting. Writing on his social media pages, Barack Obama said the US would give: "all the support that they may need in dealing with these circumstances," while the UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was "shocked and appalled" by the tragedy.

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul also seemed very shockedwriting: "The attack in #Munich is deplorable. I'm heartbroken for the victims & their families. This hateful disregard for human life is sickening."

Barack Obama condemmed the attacks Photo: Getty Images

Mia Farrow wrote: "Thoughts with #Munich at this awful time," while Octavia Spencer tweeted: "I think all major news outlets need to devote at least 10 mins reporting GOOD NEWS EVERYDAY. Need balance. Praying for #Munich."

Frozen actor Josh Gad wrote: "#Munich we are with you. The world is ugly right now. Scary, sad and ugly. #SpreadLoveNotHate."

