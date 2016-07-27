Shakira's son Sasha is the spitting image of his soccer star daddy Gerard Piqué

There's no doubt that Shakira's son gets his looks from his daddy – according to the pop singer herself! The 39-year-old superstar posted a photo collage featuring a younger Gerard Piqué, 29, and their one-year-old son Sasha, and you can see just how much the pair resemble each other.

"Papa's hair," the Hips Don't Lie singer captioned the photo showcasing soccer star Gerard and Sasha's similar styles. Sasha takes after his 'Papa' today, and you can really see the twinning qualities of the toddler and his dad during the athlete's younger years as well.

Gerard and Shakira have been dating since 2010. The pair are also parents to three-year-old Milan, who takes his looks after his mother. The Colombian beauty shared a hilarious photo of her and Milan's twinning moment from last month's European Championship games.

In a photo captioned "Wonder where he gets it from", Shakira and her elder boy are seen making the same pouty faces during the soccer match.

When it comes to raising her sons, the She Wolf singer notes that it isn't easy.

“It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life,” she told People magazine. “I’ve been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I’ve been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self conscious as being a mom.”

The Voice coach admits that she needs a little guidance with the boys, aside from her partner, and she knows just where to look! "I’m one of those tiger moms, who is all the time looking for help and information online and researching and reading," she said. "It’s not easy to be a mother."