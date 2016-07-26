Priyanka Chopra to host Global Citizen Festival: See the star-studded lineup

<i>Quantico</i> star <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/priyanka-chopra/"><strong>Priyanka Chopra</strong></a> will be hitting the stage as one of the hosts of this year's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/1201509278248/top-moments-from-2015-global-citizen-festival/1/">Global Citizen Festival</a>. The fifth annual advocacy event, which raises awareness for global issues, will take place September 24 in New York City's Central Park. <br> In a statement, Priyanka said, "The spirit of the Global Citizen Festival is something very dear to me. With the opportunities to travel I've been given through my work, I see the world as an interconnected force - and this Festival is an incredible example of the power of looking across our borders, and working together for the greater good. I'm very much looking forward to co-hosting this year, with such an amazing group of talent." </br><br> Click through to see what other famous faces will be joining the Indian-born beauty at the music event. </br><br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<b>Headliner</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/rihanna/"><strong>Rihanna</strong></a> <br> Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA
<b>Guest Performer</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/usher/"><strong>Usher</strong></a> <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<b>Headliner</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/selena-gomez/"><strong>Selena Gomez</strong></a> <br> Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images
<b>Headliner</b>: <b>Metallica</b> <br> Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage
<b>Guest Performer</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Ellie-Goulding/"><strong>Ellie Goulding</strong></a> <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Marriott International & Universal Music Group
<b>Hosts</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hugh-jackman/"><strong>Hugh Jackman</strong></a> and wife Deborra-lee <br> Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic
<b>Host</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chelsea-handler/"><strong>Chelsea Handler</strong></a> <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<b>Guest Performer</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-martin/"><strong>Chris Martin</strong></a> <br> Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<b>Headliner</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Kendrick-Lamar/"><strong>Kendrick Lamar</strong></a> <br> Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage
<b>Host</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Salma-Hayek/"><strong>Salma Hayek Pinault</strong></a> <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<b>Host</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Neil-Patrick-Harris/"><strong>Neil Patrick Harris</strong></a> <br> Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic
<b>Host</b>: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Seth-Meyers/"><strong>Seth Meyers</strong></a> <br> Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic
<b>Guest Performer</b>: <b>Eddie Vedder</b> <br> Photo: Mick Hutson/Getty Images
