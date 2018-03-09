Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton: 10 things the first daughters have in common

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chelsea-clinton/"><strong>Chelsea Clinton</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a> have long been friends, even as their respective parents Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump battled it out in the 2016 presidential campaign. After Donald was elected President, in a 2017 interview with <i>20/20</i> Ivanka called Chelsea a "very good friend." The new first daughter then went on to say: “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.” As we await their reunion – Chelsea revealed in 2018 they hadn't spoken in "a long time" – we're taking a look at the parallel lives of a former and current first daughter, from childhood throwback pics to their gorgeous weddings. Scroll through for all the photos! <b>Growing up in the spotlight</b> Being a public figure was a fact of life for the two girls growing up. Moving into the White House thanks to her dad, Arkansas governor-turned-President Bill Clinton when she was just 13, Chelsea – who Bill and Hillary welcomed in Arkansas in 1980 – had her every move documented by the press. Meanwhile young heiress Ivanka, born in Manhattan in 1981, was often photographed at high society events with dad Donald and mom Ivana. Photo: Getty Images
<b>College girls</b> Chelsea and Ivanka both left home at 18 to attend college. Moving to the West Coast, Chelsea attended Stanford University to study History. Sticking to her East Coast roots, Ivanka spent two years at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. before transferring to her dad's alma mater, the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania, to study economics. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Evolving styles</b> As they've spent their lives in the spotlight, we've also taken note of their changing looks! Chelsea sported a curly bob in 1999, during her father's second term in office. Ivanka opted for a blunt cut in 2005, unveiling her new look on the red carpet of the prestigious Costume Institute Gala. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Vera Wang's blushing brides</b> Having settled in New York, both women wore stunning Vera Wang gowns when they married in lavish ceremonies. In 2009, Ivanka wed Jared Kushner wearing a Grace Kelly-inspired dress at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Less than a year later, Chelsea also walked down the aisle. The then 30-year-old bride wore ivory silk organza Vera Wang with a silver bead sash as she tied the knot with Marc Mezvinsky in an interfaith ceremony in New York. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Maternity style</b> While working moms-to-be, they wore stylish maternity wear during their pregnancies. While Ivanka preferred her outfits with a touch of glam, Chelsea leaned toward simple and chic. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Proud mamas</b> Both Chelsea and Ivanka are mothers to growing families. Ivanka is mom to Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederik, and Theodore James. Chelsea, who has an older daughter Charlotte, extended her family when she welcomed son Aidan at the beginning of June 2016. Photos: Instagram
<b>Lifestyle in the city</b> In 2013 Chelsea and her husband Marc bought New York’s longest apartment, stretching an entire block, for $10 million (pictured left). Ivanka and Jared chose to raise their children on the Upper East Side of New York City. In 2011, the pair paid $16 million for the 4,200 square-foot penthouse at Trump Park Avenue (pictured right). However, when Ivanka's dad Donald moved to the White House, the Kushner family moved, too, relocating to Washington, DC. Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/Elle Decor
<B>Hitting the books</b> Both women are also published authors. Ivanka, left, is the mind behind such works as <I>The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life</I> released in 2010, and 2017's <I>Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success</I>. Meanwhile, in 2018 Chelsea released children's book <I>She Persisted Around the World</I>, a follow up to 2017's <I>She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World</I>. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Campaign trail veterans</b> Each has been by her respective parent's side during political conventions and rallies. Donald asked his daughter to introduce him at the Republican National Convention, while Chelsea signed up to do the honors for her mom at the Democratic gathering. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Common ground?</b> In April 2016, Ivanka diplomatically remarked on her similarities with Chelsea, given their parents' political rivalry. "We're children and we love our parents, so that's the great equalizer and that's the great common ground," she said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. "But, you know, the last 10 months have really been a whole different level. So I think that she would probably say the same about her mother – so she's probably very proud of her mother – and we certainly would share that, I would think." Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved