These celebrity dads and their daughters have a special bond

To celebrate his 70th birthday, Ronnie Wood had some "fun in the sun" with his twins Alice and Gracie. The Rolling Stones rocker is now a father of six after welcoming his daughters with Sally Humphreys in 2016. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in March 2017, Ronnie spoke about family life. "Any time I'm with her [Sally] and the girls, that's the best for me, nothing tops it," he said. "When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man." Photo: Instagram/@ronniewood
David Beckham stole a kiss from daughter Harper during the safari vacation in Africa. The former soccer player often posts precious moments with his kids, especially his youngest and only daughter. Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham
Mark Zuckerberg spent some unique quality time with his daughter Max. The Facebook Founder <a href="https://www.facebook.com/zuck/videos/10103608775302161/"><strong>shared a video of himself</strong></a> doing pull-ups with his little girl strapped on his back. In the comments section of the workout clip, the CEO revealed, “As soon as I finish [Max] yells "More! More!" Easily the most demanding trainer I've ever had.” Photo: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg
Brady's little lady! Tom Brady's daughter Vivian held on to her Super Bowl winning father after Super Bowl LI in Houston. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Adam Levine was supported by his two favorite girls as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His wife, Behati Prinsloo, and daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, attended the ceremony, eliciting cheers from the crowd. It was not only a landmark day for Adam, but was his four-month-old baby girl's public debut. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images
Mark Wahlberg cuddled with his daughters Ella and Grace during a getaway. Attached to the sweet photo, the actor wrote, "Took my girls on a daddy-daughter bonding weekend. #family." Photo: Instagram/@MarkWahlberg
Ryan Reynolds beamed alongside his wife Blake Lively and their daughters at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Photo: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The <i>Deapool</i> actor and his daughter James admired his unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The doting dad placed a gentle kiss on his and Blake Lively's newborn daughter's head during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Ryan planted a sweet smooch on curly-haired James' head. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Summertime eskimo kisses! <b>Bruce Willis</b> shared a tender moment with his daughter Mabel. <br> Photo: Instagram/@emmahemingwillis
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-hemsworth/"><strong>Chris Hemsworth</strong></a> made a late night snack with daughter India after the premiere of his film <i>The Huntsman: Winter's War</i>. <br> Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential
Snuggling close to his daughter "LuLu" was the perfect way for <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/john-legend/"><strong>John Legend</strong></a> to start his Sunday morning. <br> Photo: Instagram/@johnlegend
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kaia-gerber/"><strong>Kaia Gerber</strong></a> will always be dad Rande Gerber's little girl no matter how big she gets! The young model noted on Father's Day, "you're my hero today and everyday." <br> Photo: Instagram/@kaiagerber
Kisses for daddy! In honor of Harper's birthday, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/david-beckham/"><strong>David Beckham</strong></a> posted a sweet tribute to his only daughter with a photo of them in a pool, captioned, "Such a special girl in so many different ways we are so lucky to spend each day with such a beautiful soul." <br> Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham
Proud dad <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kanye-west/"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> beamed as his daughter North West adorably held on to his back. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
World-renowned tenor <b>Andrea Bocelli</b> held close to his daughter Virginia, while relaxing in a marina together. <br> Photo: Instagram/@andreabocelliofficial
<b>Tom Brady</b> toted his little girl Vivian on his shoulders through a scenic field. <br> Photo: Instagram/@gisele
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> was dad <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>'s little snow bunny, during a family ski holiday to the French Alps. <br> Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/channing-tatum/"><strong>Channing Tatum</strong></a> was one doting new dad in the first photo he ever shared of his daughter Everly. <br> Photo: Facebook
Blue Ivy looked #unimpressed posing with her cool dad <b>Jay Z</b> and the Super Bowl 50 trophy. <br> Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Harper Grace Burtka-Harris got a lift from dad <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/neil-patrick-harris/"><strong>Neil Patrick Harris</strong></a> around Disney's Epcot theme park. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nph
Riley Curry had a cute paint date with her NBA star dad <b>Stephen Curry</b>. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ayeshacurry
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mike-tindall/"><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> kept a watchful eye on daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mia-tindall/"><strong>Mia Tindall</strong></a>, while at the 2016 Gatcombe Horse Trails in Stroud, England. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<b>Scott Foley</b> received a kiss from his daughter Marley before heading out to a "daddy daughter dance." <br> Photo: Instagram/@themeanchick
President <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/barack-obama/"><strong>Barack Obama</strong></a> cozied up between his daughters Malia and Sasha to watch Michelle Obama deliver a speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. <br> Photo: Getty Images
